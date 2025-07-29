Beyond Affordability: Understanding the Rise of Consumer Polarisation

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond Affordability: Turning Consumer Polarisation into Growth in Fragmented Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The average consumer no longer exists. Markets are fragmenting into increasingly diverse segments, with polarisation emerging as one of the clearest and most measurable patterns. This report explores how polarisation can serve as a lens to understand where value expectations are shifting most sharply, and how businesses can turn these divisions into targeted growth opportunities.

Key findings



Shifting strategies for a divided consumer base

Driven by rising volatility and deepening divides in demographics, income and values, consumer markets are fragmenting at pace. Within this growing diversity, groups are clustering at opposite ends of the market, creating clear polarisation. Broad-based strategies are losing traction as needs become more distinct. To capture growth, brands must respond with targeted and adaptable propositions that reflect both the breadth and intensity of today's consumer landscape.

Cohesion in high-growth markets

The Consumer Landscape Polarisation Index shows uneven polarisation. Developed economies exhibit deeper divisions, whereas many developing ones, such as Vietnam and Thailand, remain relatively unified. In these markets, brands can scale more efficiently, exploiting cohesion before value demands fragment.

Household structure split drives innovation

Household structure split, fuelled by ageing populations and shifting household structures, is most acute in advanced markets, but is spreading to China, the UAE and Turkey. The gulf between single-person homes and families with children demands targeted products, bespoke marketing and adaptable packaging.

Affordable premiumisation surges

Income divide is widening, with growth at both extremes and a contracting middle. In 2025, South Africa and Nigeria lead, followed by the US and New Zealand. Traditional income assumptions are no longer valid, leading to accelerated affordable premiumisation as consumers demand quality at affordable prices.

Behavioural contrast demands personalisation

Behavioural contrasts are intensifying in areas such as privacy, stress tolerance, digital preferences and civic engagement. Brands must navigate these conflicting mindsets with segment-specific value propositions. Success hinges on delivering differentiated benefits that resonate with sharply divergent consumer expectations.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

One size fits no one anymore

Consumers are splitting, growth follows the fault lines

Deconstructing the Consumer Landscape Polarisation Index

Household structure split

Polarised household types reshape demand across markets

Capri Sun from Kraft Heinz targets families and singles via different formats

Mars Wrigley targets solo and social snackers with format strategy

Household spending looks similar, but preferences vary widely

Unlocking growth through tailored strategies

Income divide

Social Class E surges, deepening global income divides

Economic volatility to intensify the income divide globally

H&M enters premium childrenswear market with affordable, durable styles

Danone adopts dual-track pricing strategy

Strategies for navigating income-based consumer divides

Behavioural contrast

Mapping the contrasting consumer behaviours

Conflict markets require flexible but authentic value propositions

Lessons from the Coca-Cola boycott

Starbucks balances mobile innovation and social spaces

Navigating behavioural contrasts with authenticity, adaptability and alignment

Conclusion

Turning consumer polarisation into growth: How to win

Evolution of "Consumer Landscape Polarisation"

Questions we are asking

Appendices

Key pillars and indicators of Consumer Landscape Polarisation Index

Consumer Landscape Polarisation Index: Rankings

