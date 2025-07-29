World Market for Toys and Games Report 2025 | Sales are Projected to Rise 14% from 2024 to 2029, Reaching USD317 Billion, with Video Games Leading the Growth

Amidst global challenges, toys and video games are thriving as consumers seek nostalgia and escapism. Sales are projected to rise 14% from 2024 to 2029, reaching USD317 billion, with video games leading the growth. The World Market for Toys and Games report offers a deep dive into market trends, key players, and future forecasts.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Toys and Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers are turning to toys and video games as affordable avenues for nostalgia, comfort, escapism and social connection amidst global challenges and financial strain. Sales are set to soar by 14% in real terms between 2024 and 2029, reaching USD317 billion. Growth is being driven primarily by video games, while traditional toys and games are seeing only modest increases.

The The World Market for Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • State of the industry
  • Companies and products
  • Channels
  • Future outlook
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix

