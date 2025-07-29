Big Data in Healthcare Market Report 2025-2035: Over 405 Players Compete in Big Data Healthcare Market; Mid-Sized Firms Lead Innovation by 2035

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data in Healthcare Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2035: By Component, Type of Hardware, Type of Software and Service, Deployment Option, Application Area, Healthcare Vertical, End User, Economic Status, Geography and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data in healthcare market is estimated to grow from USD 78 billion in 2025, to USD 540 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.20% during the forecast period, to 2035.

The integration of big data analytics in the healthcare domain holds immense potential for revolutionizing the industry and unlocking lucrative business opportunities for service providers. The ability to aggregate, analyze, and derive actionable insights from vast amounts of data can enhance clinical decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and improve patient outcomes. Moreover, the integration of predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms with big data can enable early detection of diseases, personalized treatment plans, and precision medicine.

This paradigm shift offers service providers the chance to develop innovative solutions, such as cloud-based platforms for real-time monitoring systems, and data-driven diagnostics. Collectively, these advancements have the potential to drastically reduce healthcare costs, enhance operational efficiency, and enable the delivery of higher quality care. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace big data analytics, the magnitude of the transformative impact and the vast business opportunities will become increasingly evident, revolutionizing the landscape for both providers and patients.

Big Data in Healthcare Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the big data in healthcare market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

More than 405 players claim to offer customized solutions and services to support big data in healthcare initiatives, with around 55% offering data warehouses and data lakes for data management and analytics.

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players based across different geographical regions; close to 55% of such players are mid-sized companies.

Various analytical models derive insights from clinical, operational and financial data; 23% of the players offer a comprehensive software suite of big data analytics including predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive analytics.

Driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, the big data in healthcare market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 19.06% over the next 12 years.

High-income countries are driving market revenues by prioritizing the deployment of big data solutions to optimize operational management, leading to enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare operations.

With the rise in demand for telehealth services and personalized medicine, the big data in healthcare market presents lucrative opportunities for players based across various geographies.

Big Data in Healthcare Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the big data in healthcare market, focusing on key market segments, including component, type of hardware, type of software, type of service, deployment option, application area, healthcare vertical, end user, economic status and geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the big data in healthcare market, focusing on key market segments, including component, type of hardware, type of software, type of service, deployment option, application area, healthcare vertical, end user, economic status and geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of service providers involved in the big data in healthcare market, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of the number of employees), location of headquarters, business model, type of offering, type of big data analytics offered, type of big data storage solution offered, deployment option, application area and end user.

A comprehensive evaluation of service providers involved in the big data in healthcare market, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of the number of employees), location of headquarters, business model, type of offering, type of big data analytics offered, type of big data storage solution offered, deployment option, application area and end user. Key Insights: A detailed analysis, encompassing the contemporary big data in healthcare market trends, based on relevant parameters, such as company size and location of headquarters; company size and business model; type of offerings and location of headquarters; type of big data storage solution offered and deployment option; type of big data analytics offered and application area; company size, application area and end user.

A detailed analysis, encompassing the contemporary big data in healthcare market trends, based on relevant parameters, such as company size and location of headquarters; company size and business model; type of offerings and location of headquarters; type of big data storage solution offered and deployment option; type of big data analytics offered and application area; company size, application area and end user. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of big data in healthcare service providers, examining factors, such as supplier strength and portfolio strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of big data in healthcare service providers, examining factors, such as supplier strength and portfolio strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering big data analytics solutions across various geographies, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), big data analytics offerings and capabilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering big data analytics solutions across various geographies, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), big data analytics offerings and capabilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

Sample Players in the Big Data in Healthcare Market, Profiled in the Report, Include:

Accenture

Akka Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Athena Global Technologies

atom Consultancy Services (ACS)

Avenga

Happiest Minds

InData Labs

Itransition

Kellton

Keyrus

Lutech

Microsoft

Nagarro

Nous Infosystems

NTT data

Oracle

Orange Mantra

Oxagile

Scalefocus

Softweb Solutions

Solix Technologies

Spindox

Tata Elxsi

Teradata

Trianz (formerly CBIG Consulting)

Trigyn Technologies

XenonStack

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Emorphis Technologies

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, DataToBiz

Chief People Officer and Co-Founder, Estenda Solutions

Vice President, Marketing, Growth Acceleration Partners

Business Head, OrangeMantra

Senior IT Inside Sales Lead, Soulpage IT Solutions

Senior Manager, Business Development, TechMango

Delivery Manager, W2S Solutions

Strategy, Research and Analyst Relations Manager, Tata Elxsi

Business Development Manager, OpenXcell

Business Development Associate, ThirdEye Data

Business Development Specialist Advisor, NTT Data Services

Business Development Executive, CodeRiders

Business Consultant, Xenon Stack

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

