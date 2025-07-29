IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration of share capital increase – 29 July 2025

Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 21 July 2025. Regarding a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3,30 per shares into two tranches.

The share capital increase of tranche 1, 4,731,594 shares, has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 52,095,850.00 divided into 52,095,850 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

IDEX Biometrics’ reports and presentations are available on our website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 29 July 2025 at 17:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.