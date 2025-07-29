imPAC Labs and Varonis Partner to Deliver Holistic Data & Cloud Security

Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- imPAC Labs, the cloud control plane for security and compliance, today launched a strategic integration with Varonis, the leader in data security, to deliver real-time protection, governance, and audit readiness across the full cloud-data stack.





Holistic Data & Cloud Security from imPAC Labs x Varonis

This joint solution combines Varonis’ robust data classification and threat detection with imPAC’s cloud configuration policy engine, enabling enterprises to enforce context-aware security controls to protect sensitive data all the way to their cloud workloads.

Enterprise-Grade Cloud Security, Reimagined

While traditional security platforms focus on surface-level configuration hygiene, imPAC Labs and Varonis enable organizations to ensure continuous data and cloud configuration protection, delivering:

- Unified Data-to-Cloud Correlation: Varonis classifies and monitors sensitive data. imPAC ingests that data context to enrich cloud configurations, creating a single source of truth for security posture and surfacing hidden exposures.

- Data Residency Enforcement: With Varonis’ data context and imPAC’s cloud configuration controls, customers can ensure sensitive data remains in approved regions. Automatically detect and alert potential violations of GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulations before they become compliance issues.

- AI Workflow Protection: Secure AI workflows and applications by extending data controls to AI infrastructure. Verify that training data, models, and outputs meet security and compliance requirements through consistent enforcement of access controls and encryption.

- No-Code Policy Controls: imPAC converts Varonis data risk signals into real-time cloud controls. Build custom policies within minutes while enforcing them leveraging live DSPM context, all without writing a single line of code.

- Continuous Audit Readiness: imPAC Labs’ Time Machine captures every configuration and enforcement change over time. Varonis delivers verifiable data context. Together, they provide a complete, auditable historical view down to when risks were resolved and who took action for audit clarity without the manual burden.

“Varonis is the industry’s gold standard Data Security Platform. imPAC brings the controls to match,” said Deven Reddy, CEO of imPAC Labs. “With this partnership, enterprises don’t just see the problem, they fix it, prove it, and scale it.”

“Security isn’t just about visibility. It’s about action,” said Mike Mason, Global Alliances Director at Varonis. “The partnership enables joint customers to benefit from Varonis’ automated outcomes and imPAC’s cloud configuration controls to help ensure cloud environments remain secure.”

Availability



The integrated imPAC + Varonis solution is available today.

- Learn more about the integration and imPAC’s platform.

- See the integration live at Black Hat Booth #6528.

- Make an imPAC today by scheduling a 30-minute demo.

- Stay in the know with more information on our blog and LinkedIn.

About imPAC Labs



imPAC Labs is the only cloud control plane allowing Security, DevOps, and Compliance teams to move fast while reducing security risk by gaining continuous control over all cloud assets, configurations, and hidden relationships. Teams can now track all configuration changes over time with evidence, build automated no-code guardrails, and ingest contextual DSPM signals for proactive cloud control.

Enterprises trust imPAC to protect their multi-cloud environments, streamline their audit and compliance burden, safeguard their deployments and unify internal teams with a common goal of strengthening security.

One unified, self-service hub for proactive cloud control. Learn more at www.impac.io.

About Varonis



Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

