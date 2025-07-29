MasterCraft Boat Company Expands Dealership Network, Partners with Hagadone Marine Center in Idaho

VONORE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today announced continued expansion of its dealer network with a new partnerships with Hagadone Marine Center. The Idaho-based dealership strengthens MasterCraft’s presence in a key U.S. market, making it even easier for boaters in the Inland Northwest to experience the brand’s renowned craftsmanship, industry-leading performance, and premium customer service.

Hagadone Marine Center is a luxury, full-service dealership located on the north shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene. The partnership represents a significant win for MasterCraft and its customers, as the region is a world-class boating destination. With access to multiple lakes, a vibrant watersports community, and a strong appetite for premium offerings, the maket is primed for continued growth with a luxury brand.

“As demand for an exceptional ownership experience continues to grow, we remain committed to strengthening the MasterCraft network through partnering with premier dealerships in every market,” said Greg Miller, Vice President of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Hagadone Marine is the perfect example of this commitment. Their reputation for luxury service, deep roots in the boating community, and shared passion for quality and innovation make them an ideal partner to represent the MasterCraft brand in a market that sets the standard for recreational boating.”

Hagadone Marine Group, led by President Craig Brosenne, brings decades of experience and an impressive portfolio of premium brands to its new partnership with MasterCraft. Recognized as a Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer and consistently ranked among top performers for a number of boat brands, Hagadone Marine has built its success on a relentless focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences on and off the water.

“We are thrilled to welcome MasterCraft to the Hagadone Marine family,” said Craig Brosenne, President of Hagadone Marine Group. “This partnership is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission: to provide our customers with the absolute best boating experience available. MasterCraft’s unmatched innovation, performance, and craftsmanship complement our existing lineup and give our customers even more options when choosing the perfect towboat. Together, we’ll elevate the watersports experience in the Inland Northwest.”

Customers can expect a full-service luxury dealership experience at Hagadone Marine Center, including:

New Boat Sales – Featuring MasterCraft’s complete lineup of towboats.

– Featuring MasterCraft’s complete lineup of towboats. Factory-Certified Service & Storage – Ensuring top-tier care for every boat.

– Ensuring top-tier care for every boat. On-Water Demos & Education – Allowing customers to experience the MasterCraft difference firsthand.

– Allowing customers to experience the MasterCraft difference firsthand. Seasonal Events & Owner Gatherings – Including a New Model Year Boat Showcase this fall, with exclusive promotions and service incentives.

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with both the driver and rider in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride stability. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike—setting the standard for excellence on the water.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

