2025 Top Five Trends in Fresh Food Market | Cost Pressures and Climate Impact Drive Fresh Food Demand Amid Convenience Challenges and Premiumisation Strategies

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Fresh Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Top Five Trends in Fresh Food global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Fresh Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.

While cost still dominates many people's food choices, factors such as health positioning, convenience demand and sustainability are all playing a key role in decisions. This trend-led briefing identifies the key drivers for positive sales of fresh food. and works alongside the World Market for Fresh Food briefing to provide a full picture of the most important data updates and consumer trends. Together, they provide a holistic view of where the industry is headed.



It also offers strategic analysis on driving fresh food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.



Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Cost remains top of mind

Climate change continues to cause price spikes

Ultra-processed fear helps fresh food

Cooking fresh foods pressured by convenience demand

Branding pushed for profit through premiumisation

Conclusion





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b062tx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.