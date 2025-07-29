US Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Market Analysis Report 2025 | Pouch Innovation, Functional Formats, and Strategic Heated Tobacco Positioning

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Overall, retail volume sales of smokeless tobacco, e-vapour products and heated tobacco in the US increased slightly in 2024. However, there were strong divergences in performance. Smokeless tobacco saw a decline, e-vapour products witnessed a marginal increase, heated tobacco was negligible and nicotine pouches posted dynamic growth.



It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Illicit trade in e-vapour products thrives in regulatory vacuum, reshaping consumer behaviour

Zyn a model for modern nicotine: Clean, discreet and culturally embedded

Convenience retailers capitalise on the boom in nicotine pouches

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nicotine pouches to continue to shape developments

Functional nicotine to gain momentum with a new lens

Heated tobacco's prospects hinge on smarter positioning and regulatory navigation

TOBACCO IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS



