“The Candy Bowl with Paula Conway” Podcast, Officially Launches August 9 At Fushimi Times Square, Featuring Intuitive Tarot Card Reader Cardsy B

New York, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to unwrap something delicious! Journalist, book author and luxury travel expert Paula Conway is launching a new podcast, The Candy Bowl with Paula Conway, where every episode is a surprise and the mix is anything but ordinary. The inaugural podcast will be recorded at Fushimi Times Square and features a well-known celebrity, intuitive tarot card reader and resident Wellness Witch at The Algonquin Hotel Cardsy B.

Set against a backdrop of Broadway glitz and global glamor, “The Candy Bowl” features a rotating lineup of special guests and segments covering luxury travel, whimsical indulgences, cultural obsessions and candy reviews. From exclusive hotel openings in Paris to backstage moments on Broadway, from obscure historical sweets to insider guides to the world’s most decadent destinations, no two episodes are the same, just like the name promises.

“The Candy Bowl podcast isn’t just about candy,” said host Paula Conway. “It’s about those sweet, unexpected pleasures in life: luxury travel, Broadway best-sellers, design, food, people, and stories that delight you when you least expect it.

Known for her sharp wit and playful curiosity, Conway draws on her years of storytelling for Forbes, Business Insider, and luxury brands, often featured on her social media platforms, to create a show that’s as informative as it is escapist. It’s this mix of insight and irreverence that makes her a perfect match for special guest Cardsy B—a celebrity tarot reader and pop-culture satirist whose offbeat charm adds just the right amount of sparkle and surprise to the conversation. The Algonquin Hotel Hex and The City package offers more than a few surprises, including your one-on-one reading with Cardsy B, a Stay Magical AF tarot card deck and a personalized guide to NYC.

Currently available on YouTube, The Candy Bowl with Paula Conway podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcast, iHeart, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and many others. New episodes drop monthly.

About Paula Conway and The Candy Bowl Podcast

The Candy Bowl with Paula Conway is a monthly podcast that blends luxury travel, Broadway buzz, cultural curiosities, and candy-fueled whimsy into one irresistible mix. Hosted by journalist, book author and Forbes contributor Paula Conway, the show features rotating segments—from five-star hotel reviews and backstage interviews to nostalgic candy tastings and surprise guest appearances. Recorded at the vibrant Fushimi Times Square, each episode delivers unexpected indulgence, smart storytelling, and a touch of sparkle, making The Candy Bowl a sweet escape for curious minds and luxury lovers alike.

About Fushimi Times Square



Fushimi Times Square is where modern Japanese cuisine meets Manhattan glamour. A stunning addition to New York City’s dining and nightlife scene, Fushimi blends elevated sushi and innovative cocktails with a high-design atmosphere that’s both theatrical and intimate. With its dramatic lighting, artful plating, and vibrant energy, Fushimi is more than a restaurant—it’s a destination. Perfect for power dinners, stylish soirées, or recording a podcast with flair, Fushimi Times Square offers a uniquely immersive experience in the heart of the city.

About Cardsy B

Rebecca Szymczak - aka Cardsy B - is an author, intuitive tarot reader, and wellness witch. Her work has been featured in Nylon, Elle, Bustle, Forbes, and The Zoe Report. She has collaborated with global brands like Gucci, BCBG MaxAzria, and HULU. She writes tarot-scope columns for various magazines and digital platforms and works as the "Wellness Witch in Residence" at NYC's The Algonquin Hotel. She also hosts the award-winning Hex and the City podcast and is the author of the acclaimed memoir The Saturn Diaries: A Modern Day Grimoire.