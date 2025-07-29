NCRA elects 2025-2026 officers at national Conference & Expo

Reston, VA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced that the membership elected and installed its 2025-2026 officers during the Association’s 2025 Conference & Expo held July 24-26 in Minneapolis, Minn.

The 2025-2026 slate of officers include:

President Cindy Isaacsen, RPR, an official court reporter from Shawnee, Kan.;

President-Elect Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, a court reporting instructor and broadcast captioner from Waukee, Iowa

Vice President Carol Naughton, RDR, an official court reporter from Virginia Beach, Va.; and

Secretary-Treasurer Stacey Potenza, CRC, a broadcast and CART captioner and agency owner from McKinny, Texas.

In addition, two new members of NCRA’s Board of Directors were also installed at the Conference & Expo to serve three-year terms. They are Dana Hayden, RMR, CRR, CRC, a freelance court reporter and agency owner from Fayetteville, Ark., and Shellene Iverson, RPR, a court reporter and agency owner from Portland, Ore.

Returning Directors include:

RandiAnn Harvey, RDR, CRR, CRC, an official court reporter from Cambridge, Minn.; Kelly Linkowski, RPR, CRR, CRC, CPE, a captioner from Rittman, Ohio; Lynette Mueller, FAPR, RDR, CRR, an agency owner from Memphis, Tenn.; and Margary Rogers, RPR, CRI, an official court reporter from Washington, D.C.

Keith R. Lemons, FAPR, RPR, CRR (Ret.), from Spring Hill, Tenn., is NCRA’s Immediate Past President.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

