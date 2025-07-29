DEADLINE ALERT for FTRE, VSTS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE)

Class Period: July 3, 2023 – February 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company’s 2025 earnings; (2) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (3) as a result, the Company’s previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (4) accordingly, the viability of the Company’s post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS)

Class Period: May 2, 2024 – May 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not equipped to achieve its growth guidance as the realization of these efforts instead resulted in a significant decline of revenue from existing customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

