IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market




Statement of transactions in own shares from July 21st to July 25th 2025
       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2025FR0010259150 350 106,16429AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2025FR0010259150 1 300 106,16408CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2025FR0010259150 250 106,14TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/07/2025FR0010259150 2 390 106,43301XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2025FR0010259150 300 105,20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2025FR0010259150 1 000 105,20CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2025FR0010259150 300 104,96667TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/07/2025FR0010259150 3 000 105,51353XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2025FR0010259150 200 108,645AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2025FR0010259150 300 108,06667CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2025FR0010259150 200 108,00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/07/2025FR0010259150 2 400 108,13342XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2025FR0010259150 650 111,86154CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2025FR0010259150 150 111,93333TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2025FR0010259150 3 252 111,77211XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2025FR0010259150 280 111,50821AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2025FR0010259150 980 111,64612CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2025FR0010259150 200 111,52TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2025FR0010259150 3 143 111,67378XPAR
   TOTAL20 645 108,6488 

