Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 21st to July 25th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, July 28th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 21st to July 25th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 21st to July 25th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI21/07/2025FR000012548680 363,00124,504038XPAR
VINCI21/07/2025FR00001254867 599,00124,293216CEUX
VINCI21/07/2025FR00001254862 671,00124,296499AQEU
VINCI21/07/2025FR00001254861 534,00124,295437TQEX
VINCI22/07/2025FR000012548682 039,00123,282264XPAR
VINCI22/07/2025FR000012548637 943,00123,270557CEUX
VINCI22/07/2025FR00001254868 539,00123,181245AQEU
VINCI22/07/2025FR00001254867 324,00123,146382TQEX
VINCI23/07/2025FR000012548665 677,00124,082712XPAR
VINCI23/07/2025FR000012548628 916,00124,085824CEUX
VINCI23/07/2025FR00001254864 293,00124,090811AQEU
VINCI24/07/2025FR00001254866 098,00123,650008XPAR
VINCI25/07/2025FR000012548635 979,00123,361994XPAR
VINCI25/07/2025FR000012548616 578,00123,381032CEUX
VINCI25/07/2025FR00001254863 928,00123,373205AQEU
VINCI25/07/2025FR00001254863 454,00123,381080TQEX
      
  TOTAL392 935123,7774 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 21-07-25 to 28-07-25 vGB

Recommended Reading