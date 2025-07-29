Nanterre, July 28th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 21st to July 25th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 21st to July 25th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 80 363,00 124,504038 XPAR VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 599,00 124,293216 CEUX VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 671,00 124,296499 AQEU VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 1 534,00 124,295437 TQEX VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 82 039,00 123,282264 XPAR VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 37 943,00 123,270557 CEUX VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 8 539,00 123,181245 AQEU VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 324,00 123,146382 TQEX VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 65 677,00 124,082712 XPAR VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 28 916,00 124,085824 CEUX VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 4 293,00 124,090811 AQEU VINCI 24/07/2025 FR0000125486 6 098,00 123,650008 XPAR VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 35 979,00 123,361994 XPAR VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 16 578,00 123,381032 CEUX VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 3 928,00 123,373205 AQEU VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 3 454,00 123,381080 TQEX TOTAL 392 935 123,7774

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

