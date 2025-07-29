Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at West Pharmaceutical caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (a) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (b) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with long-standing customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own WST and purchased prior to February 16, 2023

