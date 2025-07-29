Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at DoubleVerify caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

