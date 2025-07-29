San Francisco, California, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an industry increasingly blending age-old spiritual traditions with modern wellness trends, Keen has secured its place as one of the top platforms for online psychic readings in 2025.



With more than 25 years of experience connecting users to spiritual advisors, the network is increasingly being recognized for delivering clear, trusted, and personalized guidance through conversational support akin to talk therapy.

Industry experts and long-time users alike have been pointing to the consistent reliability and breadth of talent of Keen psychics as key reasons it remains at the forefront of digital psychic services today.

Company Background

Keen was founded in 1999 by Karl Jacob in San Francisco as a fee-based online advice platform. Initially, it operated as a "Live Answer Community," connecting users with experts over the phone on a variety of topics, not exclusively psychic readings.



Over time, the platform evolved to focus more specifically on spiritual and metaphysical services, including psychic readings, tarot, astrology, and related offerings.



>>Get affordable readings on Keen

Key Features on Keen

Let’s explore some of the key features and offerings on Keen that make the platform stand out from its competitors.

The Variety of Psychic Services

Currently, there are over 2,000 Keen psychics on-site and more than 20 types of Keen psychic readings available. These include everything from classic astrology and tarot readings to more exotic choices like dream interpretation, pet psychics, and even chakra cleansing.

Advice is available on practically any life subject you can think of. These include career, family, love life, spirit guides, stress and emotional problems, relationships, life path, and otherworld connections with mediums that speak with departed loved ones.

Advisor Credentials and Screenings

If you’re wondering whether the psychic advisors you speak to on Keen are really psychic, the company screens all its advisors in advance.

All Keen psychics also have a profile page detailing their backgrounds, skills, and expertise on various life subjects from love and relationships to aura cleansing.

There are also scores of customer reviews on each Keen psychic profile letting you know exactly what clients thought about their readings, both good and bad.

Seamless User Experience

Keen psychic readings are available via phone or online chat 24/7. There are also highly rated mobile apps available for either iOS or Android that are free to download from the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Aside from psychic readings, Keen has a large Articles section with a wealth of information on everything psychic and spiritual. There’s even a Readings 101 section that includes an Ultimate Guide To Psychic Readings with everything you need to know, from how to pick the right advisor to asking the right questions, including guidance on spiritual readings.

Plus, for your fun and entertainment, there are free horoscopes available and an automated “tarot cards” feature where you can get a free 3-card reading. You might even pull the mysterious moon card tarot. Of course, this is just for fun and giggles, yet some of these readings can be quite uncanny.

Privacy and Confidentiality

When you connect with Keen psychics, the advisor you’re speaking with cannot see your phone number, not even with caller ID.



Likewise, you’ll only be required to provide personal and payment information once when you initially register. The information you provide will then be encrypted and stored safely. Keen is a licensee of TRUSTe, a third-party watchdog organization that audits Keen’s privacy practices to make sure it complies with TRUSTe’s privacy program.

>>Get the first 5 minutes for $1 when you join Keen

The Customer Experience on Keen

Here, we examine what Keen is all about to provide a deeper understanding of what Keen represents.

Registration and First-Time User Experience

You can register on the Keen psychic website using your email, Google, or Apple account. You'll need to provide a valid credit card or PayPal, or Apple Pay account to speak with an advisor. Once registered, you'll get 5 minutes for $1 on your first session.

Cost vs. Value

Psychic readings on Keen are charged by the minute and cost anywhere from $1.99/minute to $15/minute and more. But don’t be discouraged if the high end of that range sounds pricey. The good news is that the best Keen psychics are usually somewhere in the middle of the quoted price scale. Plus, every new customer on Keen gets the first 5 minutes of their initial reading for just $1.

In terms of value, many of the customer reviews on Keen are quite positive about how the information they received made a big difference in their lives. It is also wise to consider waiting until something really has you stumped before investing in a reading.

Satisfaction Guarantee

If you are dissatisfied with your Keen psychic reading for any reason, the site offers a Satisfaction Guarantee for up to $25 of time to be used toward a reading with another psychic.

Customer Support

The Keen Psychics phone number is 877-533-6435, and they are available from 6 am to 4 pm, Pacific time.

User Testimonials

On the official Keen psychics site, Sno58 gave Starbreezetarot, one of the most popular Keen advisors, a full 5-star rating. She said Starbreezetarot was fast, kind, easy to speak to, and provided accurate psychic information you can count on [1].





Another user, Kerrie11, said The Sane Psychic read the situation well and offered great advice to go along with it [2]. Thevocalbible said AstroSeer provided clear communication and was very accurate. He is always their go-to advisor [3].





However, one anonymous customer wasn’t so satisfied, saying their psychic didn’t provide answers to any of the questions she asked [4].

Why Keen Stands Out From Its Competitors

Over 25 years of experience providing psychic readings online

Transparent customer reviews (both good and bad) of every psychic

Introductory offer and a satisfaction guarantee

Highly rated mobile app that lets you get readings 24/7 from anywhere

The Rise of Digital Spirituality

As wellness and technology continue to intertwine in 2025, platforms like Keen are at the forefront of a growing shift toward digital spirituality. In the wake of the pandemic, users are increasingly seeking spiritual guidance online as part of their emotional and mental wellness routines.



With around-the-clock access and mobile-friendly interfaces, psychic readings are now viewed less as fringe experiences and more as tools for personal growth and everyday support.

The Future of Keen and the Psychic Industry

The future of the psychic industry is set to evolve alongside advancements in technology and shifting consumer wellness habits. As interest in personalized spiritual guidance grows, platforms like Keen.com are leading the way by integrating AI tools, expanding multilingual services, and exploring partnerships with wellness and mental health ecosystems.



With increasing demand for accessible, trustworthy insight, digital psychic services are expected to become a mainstream part of self-care in the years ahead.

FAQs

Here are some questions from other users online who are wondering, Is Keen psychic legit, or not?

Is Keen Good for Psychic Readings?

Yes, since 1999, Keen has been a reliable platform for professional psychic readings by screened and qualified advisors.

When Will My Keen Advisor Be Available for a Reading?

You can see an advisor's real-time availability on their profile; if they're not immediately online, you can often arrange a call or chat for when they become free.

How Do I Add Funds to My Keen Account?

Simply log in and look for the "Add Funds" option on your homepage or within the app. Then choose the amount you wish to add (the minimum is typically $10), and select your preferred payment method. You can also add funds over the phone by calling their customer service line.

How Do I Request a Refund of My Unspent Balance on Keen?

Send an email through the customer support form. You can request refunds to your credit card or PayPal account for any funds you've deposited into your Keen account but haven't yet used.

Conclusion

If you don’t believe in psychics, then it is likely this Keen psychics review will convince you otherwise. Yet if you’re open to the possibility that there is more out there than we currently understand, then Keen might be for you.

Keen offers a wide selection of the best psychics that do all types of readings on every subject people want to know about, from family dynamics to career prospects, or if true love is coming.



A 15-minute reading is affordable. All the advisors have been screened, and there is a satisfaction guarantee if the experience is not to your liking.



>>Get the first 5 minutes for $1 when you join Keen

References

Contact

Keen psychic

Support@keen.com

182 Howard Street #826, San Francisco,

California, 94105, United States

Attachment