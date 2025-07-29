Pacific Reach and Dilawri Acquire The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pacific Reach and Dilawri Group of Companies (Dilawri) announced their acquisition of The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, one of Canada's most iconic and prestigious hotels. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, The Ritz-Carlton has been synonymous with luxury and impeccable service since its opening in 2011.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Pacific Reach and Dilawri, showcasing their shared dedication to elevating Canada’s hospitality space. The transaction represents the new owners’ shared vision for the property’s bright future. As equal partners, Pacific Reach will take on the role of asset-manager and work closely with Dilawri to elevate an already exceptional luxury hotel. Marriott International will continue to manage the hotel under The Ritz-Carlton brand without disruption to operations.

“We are thrilled to acquire The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto and leverage our years of experience owning and operating luxury hospitality assets, including the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, to build on the exceptional reputation of The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto,” says Azim Jamal, CEO and Founder of Pacific Reach. “This partnership with Dilawri represents our shared vision of excellence, as we take steps to further enrich the guest experience and continue the Ritz-Carlton’s legacy as one of the most prestigious luxury hotels in Canada.”

This acquisition reflects the confidence Pacific Reach and Dilawri have in Toronto’s role as a thriving hub for luxury, business, and culture. With this partnership, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto is poised to continue its legacy as one of Canada’s most prestigious hotels, while entering an exciting new era of growth and innovation.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto is a true luxury landmark in the heart of downtown,” says Kap Dilawri, Co-Founder of Dilawri. “We are proud to help steward this iconic property and remain committed to honouring its legacy while ensuring it continues to thrive as a cornerstone of Toronto’s luxury and hospitality landscape. This acquisition also marks an exciting milestone in our dedicated investment division, as we expand our portfolio focused on real estate and strategic, diversified holdings.”

Planned enhancements to the property will include updates to the spa and wellness amenities, common areas, and conferencing spaces. These upgrades aim to evolve the already exceptional Ritz-Carlton experience, ensuring it continues to exceed the expectations of both leisure and business guests alike.

A team led by Josh Sprague at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP acted as legal advisor to Pacific Reach. Farris LLP, led by Duncan Reid, acted as legal advisor to Dilawri. KPMG LLP served as tax advisor to the partnership. CBRE acted as advisor to the vendor.

To learn more about Pacific Reach, Dilawri, and The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, visit Pacific Reach , Dilawri and The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto .

About Pacific Reach

Pacific Reach is a diversified and vertically-integrated multi-strategy investment firm with actively managed investments in real estate, capital markets and alternatives with an emphasis in real estate. With more than 35 years of experience acquiring, developing, and managing hotel, multifamily, and commercial properties throughout North America, Pacific Reach invests in and develops premier real estate. Pacific Reach has established a successful capital markets division with actively managed investments in listed securities, private equity and alternative assets and is growing a presence as an asset manager across strategies. Pacific Reach is based in Vancouver with a presence throughout North America.

The Jamal Family Foundation is a proud supporter of the communities in which it operates and is honoured to contribute to outstanding organizations including the Aga Khan Foundation, Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, and the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1984, Dilawri continues to build on its legacy as Canada’s largest automotive group. While its roots are firmly planted in automotive retail, Dilawri has expanded its portfolio through a dedicated investment division with strategic interests in real estate and a range of diversified holdings.

Dilawri is equally committed to leadership in the communities it serves. Through the Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, the company has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca .

