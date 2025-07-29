Chicago Home Tutor Adds Evening and Weekend Options for ADHD Tutoring

Chicago, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the overwhelming popularity of its ADHD tutoring services in Chicago, Chicago Home Tutor has expanded availability to include additional evening and weekend timeslots throughout the summer and into the 2025–26 school year. The new scheduling options aim to better accommodate busy families seeking high-quality, personalized tutoring support for students with ADHD across Chicago, including the North Shore and surrounding suburbs.

Known for its individualized, evidence-based approach, Chicago Home Tutor has seen a steady rise in demand for ADHD-focused tutoring in Chicago over the years. The company aims to ensure that every family has access to private tutors when they need them most.

"We understand that many families juggle packed schedules, and that students with ADHD often benefit from learning when they're most alert and focused," said Joseph Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor. "Extending our hours in the evenings and on weekends allows us to better meet families where they are—without compromising the quality of care." Early morning sessions are also now available to offer even greater flexibility.

The expanded offerings reflect the company's continued commitment to supporting neurodivergent learners. Chicago Home Tutor's ADHD tutoring services are grounded in a deep understanding of executive functioning and are designed to build essential academic and self-management skills. Sessions are tailored to each student's strengths, goals, and attention needs, with a focus on boosting confidence and long-term independence.

Chicago Home Tutor serves a wide range of students, from elementary learners to high schoolers navigating complex academic workloads. Tutors are trained not only in subject-specific instruction but also in strategies proven effective for students with ADHD, such as structured routines, visual planning tools, and incremental goal setting.

This latest expansion comes on the heels of several milestones for the company, including the celebration of its tenth anniversary and ongoing growth of its team of experienced educators. With deep roots in the local community, Chicago Home Tutor remains committed to fostering academic success through compassionate, one-on-one support.

Additional evening and weekend sessions options are now open for booking across Chicagoland.

About Chicago Home Tutor

Chicago Home Tutor provides personalized, one-on-one tutoring services across the greater Chicago area. Specializing in students with ADHD, learning differences, and executive functioning challenges, the organization takes a student-centered approach to education—tailoring every session to the unique needs of the learner.

For more information, visit https://chicagohometutor.com

About Entrust Tutoring LLC:

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. Today, it stands as the leading tutoring company in Chicago, supporting diverse learners, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a network of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.

