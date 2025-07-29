Enclosed: GTT 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
Attachment
| Source: GTT GTT
Enclosed: GTT 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
Attachment
First half 2025 results: Strong growth in revenue and EBITDA Revenue: 389 million euros, +32% compared to H1 2024EBITDA: 264 million euros, +49% compared to H1 2024Confirmation of 2025 objectives Ten...Read More
GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 7, 2025 Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to...Read More