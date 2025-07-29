Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Nears Completion After Raising Over $3.13 Million in Stage 34





LONDON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC), a meme-inspired crypto project, has entered its 34th presale stage—known as “Chilly Citadel”—after surpassing $3.13 million in total fundraising. With only two stages remaining, the project is preparing for its final stretch before transitioning to public exchange listings.

At $0.00062 per token in Stage 34, Arctic Pablo Coin has gained momentum with a growing base of global supporters, driven by its deflationary tokenomics and staking opportunities. The team reports that the token’s listing price is confirmed at $0.008, with smart contract data reflecting a healthy distribution of tokens across its community.







Utility-Driven Features Fuel Community Engagement



Arctic Pablo Coin incorporates blockchain-native features such as weekly token burns, dynamic APY staking, and governance mechanisms. These fundamentals are designed to promote long-term engagement and reduce the risks commonly associated with meme tokens. The smart contract has undergone audit procedures, and the token ecosystem is built to support a community-led decision-making model.

According to Arctic Pablo’s official whitepaper, the project aims to bridge meme culture with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering holders access to staking pools and future NFT integrations. The presale has seen widespread participation, with consistent inflows even amid broader market fluctuation.





Momentum Builds Ahead of Final Stages



The next phase, Stage 35, will begin on August 4, 2025, followed by the final Stage 36 on August 11, 2025. These concluding rounds are expected to draw increased participation as token availability tightens ahead of APC’s listing on centralized exchanges.

Post-presale plans include the rollout of a staking dApp and the integration of community-led governance through a native voting mechanism. These developments are aimed at enhancing transparency and utility while enabling token holders to participate in future ecosystem upgrades.







For More Information:

Website: https://www.arcticpablo.com

Telegram: https://t.me/ArcticPabloOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/arcticpabloHQ

About Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC)

Arctic Pablo Coin is a meme-themed cryptocurrency project that combines humor, decentralized finance tools, and community governance. Its deflationary model, staking mechanisms, and NFT features are designed to create a sustainable and engaging ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact:

Team@arcticpablo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ef3acf0-6933-4170-817c-89d3b0b20ff0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b367e3c-8079-4bf8-88ac-de218f99d4f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb02ba10-1c26-443a-8d02-53576ca77097

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cdb5f24-afff-4065-a56d-a1074e0b43e2