Dr. You-Zhi Tang Appointed to the CWTI Board of Directors

GUELPH, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. You-Zhi Tang has joined CWTI as director effective immediately. Dr. Tang will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Board.

Dr. You-Zhi Tang is an internationally recognized cleantech expert and entrepreneur. Dr. Tang served as a senior manager and executive in major Canadian engineering and environmental companies, with technical and management responsibilities in air quality, IAQ and occupational health & safety, environmental science and engineering, as well as sustainability practice for businesses. In the past 15 years, Dr. Tang has been heavily involved in renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, bio-energy, small hydro, and geothermal. His most recent interest is hydrogen technologies, with multiple patents awarded for inventions in hydrogen-related technologies and their applications. He has also several patents in wastewater treatment and motor vehicle emission control. Dr. Tang is Formal President of Air & Waste Management Association - Ontario Section. He is the recipient of many awards including the Green Toronto Award – 2007 Environmental Award of Excellence, and the Toronto Climate Hero Award.

Dr. Gene Shelp, President and CEO, commented, “I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Tang on the development and implementation of a strategic hydrogen management plan related to commercialization of our AmmEL-H2 wastewater treatment system.”

Mr. Alex Kaszuba steps down as Director

Mr. Alex Kaszuba has stepped down as Director to accommodate this new appointment. Mr. Kaszuba has served on the Board since January 01, 2020. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Kaszuba for his past service as Director of the Company.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated, a division of the Company, is an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.



The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

