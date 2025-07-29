Former CIA Advisor Uncovers Century-Old Policy That Anchors America’s AI and Defense Future

Washington, D.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation of Future Power

The future of AI, autonomous weapons, electric vehicles, and even space travel hinges on physical resources most Americans rarely think about.

But according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, control over those resources—not code—will determine the next global superpower.

In his presentation, The American Birthright, Rickards warns that the U.S. may be overlooking its own untapped advantage, hidden not in innovation hubs—but beneath federal land.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part”.

What AI, EVs, and Defense Systems Are Made Of

Critical minerals—not silicon or software—underpin the devices and weapons reshaping geopolitics.

Technology Sector Essential Materials Artificial Intelligence Gallium, copper, germanium, silicon Electric Vehicles Lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, graphite National Defense Neodymium, dysprosium, beryllium, rare earth alloys Aerospace & Satellites Tantalum, aluminum, indium, samarium

“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”

Sources:

DOE: Critical Materials Overview



CSIS – Mine to Microchip



Visual Capitalist – Rare Earths in Defense







The Law That Time Forgot

Rickards brings attention to a little-known provision in Title 30 of U.S. law—first passed in 1872—that allowed individuals to stake claims on public lands, often rich in mineral resources.

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”.

Though it’s been largely dormant for decades, Rickards believes this act is the reason we have such vast mineral wealth on our federal lands.

A Strategic Shift Below the Radar

While much of the public discourse focuses on AI regulation and global competition, federal agencies are taking quiet but meaningful steps to secure mineral independence:

The Pentagon has begun directly funding rare-earth and battery mineral projects



The Department of Energy is deploying AI tools to locate critical mineral sites across federal lands



“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, U.S. Treasury, and White House. A recognized expert in geopolitical strategy and economic warfare, he’s advised senior leaders during global crises and authored multiple bestsellers. Rickards is editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly intelligence report on global finance, policy, and security.