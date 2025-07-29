XPPen Showcases Immersive Digital Art Experience at Japan Expo Paris 2025

Los Angeles, California, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, captivated pop culture enthusiasts and creators at the recent Japan Expo Paris 2025, delivering a dynamic and immersive digital art experience.

Held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, Japan Expo Paris 2025 showcased a lively atmosphere and enthusiasm, with organizers projecting attendance between 225,000 and 235,000 visitors. At the XPPen booth, participants explored various digital drawing products, engaged in memorable interactions with special guests, and reveled in an electrifying environment fueled by a shared passion for creativity.

Immersive Booth Experience

Positioned as a platform for connection and exploration, XPPen transformed its space into a interactive digital art zone, providing creators with a diverse range of digital drawing devices. This initiative further solidified the brand's deep connection with the creative community, showcasing its dedication to supporting artists in their creative journeys.

Demonstrating profound insight into creator needs, XPPen showcased a diverse portfolio tailored for artists at every level. The flagship Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series offered a premium drawing experience for demanding professionals, while the standalone Android Magic Drawing Pad provided exceptional portability for creators on the go. The newly launched Magic Note Pad, a versatile 3-in-1 color note pad designed for digital note-taking, garnered significant interest. Complementing these new offerings, popular lines like the Artist 22 Plus and Artist 15.6 Pro continued to draw enthusiastic crowds eager to experience their capabilities.







Industry Recognition Through Artist Engagement

A major highlight of this event was the captivating live demonstration led by renowned Blizzard Entertainment concept artist Guillaume Beauchêne, who also serves as an esteemed professor at Paris’s prestigious Gobelins and e-artsup schools. Mr. Beauchêne offered attendees valuable professional insights, detailing his workflow and demonstrating how he leverages XPPen technology to elevate his digital artistry.





The XPPen booth attracted a constellation of celebrated artists who explored the latest tools firsthand. Esteemed visitors included Mathieu Reynes, author of the acclaimed "K.O. Theory"; Mathieu Freyermuth, creator of a large-scale digital illustration for the Musée d'Orsay project; and Shonen, author of the popular manga "Dark Souls: Redemption". The space also buzzed with the vibrant energy of numerous talented emerging creators, showcasing the diverse future of digital art.

Further cementing its commitment to the creative ecosystem, XPPen proudly sponsored the ECG Season 13 Finals Cosplay Competition. The event delivered spectacular performances that thrilled the audience, while XPPen delighted fans throughout the expo with a wealth of exciting giveaways, enhancing the festive atmosphere.





Sustaining Creative Momentum

With the successful conclusion of Japan Expo Paris 2025, XPPen reaffirms its unwavering dedication to technological innovation. The brand remains focused on its mission to develop cutting-edge digital drawing devices that empower artists worldwide and fuel their creative aspirations. XPPen eagerly anticipates future engagements with fans and creators at global events, committed to bringing its high-performance, accessible tools to an ever-growing community of digital art enthusiasts.

About XPPen

Founded in 2005, XPPen is now one of the top brands under HANVON UGEE, integrated with digital drawing products, content and service as a globally notable brand in digital art innovation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, XPPen boasts 6 overseas subsidiaries (branches) and over 50 agents, covering over 130 countries and regions with its products. Through over 10 years of accumulation and innovation in its progressive digital handwriting technology, XPPen believes that, innovative, trendy and leading products and ecosystem can bring more abundant visionary inspiration to the new generation artists and enthusiasts, encouraging them to boldly pursue their dreams and realize their authentic self-expression.





