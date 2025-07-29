ATN Announces Updated Start Time for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on August 8, 2025

BEVERLY, Mass., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today a change to the start time of its upcoming second quarter 2025 financial results conference call. The call will now begin at 9:00 (ET) on Friday, August 8, 2025, one hour earlier than previously scheduled. All other details remain unchanged.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Call Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/734nzkmk

Live Call Participant Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e5e4d582ca04d33aa94bba527f70909

Webcast Link Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

Live Call Participant Instructions

To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities.

