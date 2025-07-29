Toll Brothers Announces Model Home for Sale at Toll Brothers at River Terrace Community in Tigard, Oregon

TIGARD, Ore., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its elegant model home is now available for purchase at the Toll Brothers at River Terrace community in the scenic Bull Mountain area of Tigard, Oregon, located less than 10 miles from downtown Portland. The two-story Gates Farmhouse model home, one of only three homes remaining for sale in the community’s Spring Collection, exemplifies the elevated style, innovative architecture, and exceptional craftsmanship that define the Toll Brothers brand.

“The Gates Farmhouse model home is a perfect example of the innovative and luxurious designs that Toll Brothers offers at River Terrace,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “We are excited to present this exquisite model home for sale, providing home shoppers with the opportunity to own a beautifully designed and professionally decorated home in one of Tigard’s most sought-after communities.”





Set within the desirable Bull Mountain area, the Spring Collection at Toll Brothers at River Terrace is now in its final opportunity. With only three quick move-in homes remaining, this is the last chance for home shoppers to own in the first phase of this exceptional community. The two- and three-story luxury homes offer 5 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, with elegant, open-concept floor plans and sophisticated architectural details. The available quick move-in homes feature thoughtfully designed options such as luxury outdoor living spaces, daylight basements, versatile lofts, main-floor bedrooms, and flexible living areas tailored for modern living. The final homes are priced from $1.074 million.

Nearby, the historic and walkable downtown Tigard offers unique shopping and dining opportunities, plus a seasonal farmers market. Residents will enjoy the proximity to high-end boutiques at Bridgeport Village and the premier Washington Square shopping center with its surrounding retail area. Tigard is centrally located, with easy access to Highways 99, 217, and Interstate 5.

Tigard offers an abundance of recreation opportunities, including canoeing, fishing, or enjoying wildlife on the Tualatin River. Within the River Terrace master-planned community is a network of walking and biking trails connecting the elementary school, parks, and open spaces.

Toll Brothers at River Terrace is located at 14995 SW 164th Ave in Tigard. For more information on Toll Brothers at River Terrace - Spring Collection, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothersatRiverTerrace.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

