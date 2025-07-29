Riverview Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.2 Million in First Fiscal Quarter 2026

FISCAL Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Fiscal Quarter Comparison Highlights

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin $9.8 million net interest income for the quarter compared to $8.8 million in Fiscal Q1 2025

Net interest margin at 2.78% for the quarter compared to 2.47% in Fiscal Q1 2025 Credit Quality Non-performing assets at 0.01% of total assets and 0.01% of total loans – similar to year ago quarter

No provision booked for the quarter and net recoveries were minimal Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense Non-interest income of $3.4 million for the quarter - similar to year ago quarter

Non-interest expense of $11.7 million for the quarter compared to $11.0 million in Fiscal Q1 2025 Shareholder Returns and Stock Activity On July 22, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per share

Stock repurchase plan: Completed September 2024 $2.0 million plan. $2.0 million stock repurchase plan adopted by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2025.



VANCOUVER, Wash., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $966,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Riverview’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index marks a significant achievement and underscores the meaningful progress we’ve made in strengthening our franchise and delivering long-term value to shareholders. This progress is also reflected in our financial results for the first fiscal quarter highlighted by net interest margin expansion driven by higher loan yields,” stated Nicole Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on enhancing Riverview’s operational performance while continuing to be the financial partner of choice for our clients across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon—communities we’ve proudly served for more than a century. Our loan pipeline remains strong, and we anticipate continued loan demand in the growing markets that we serve. We continue to enhance our commercial and business banking teams which has also led to our increased loan pipeline.”

“During the first quarter we began implementation of our three-year strategic plan, which focuses on delivering sustainable growth, expanding our digital capabilities, and harnessing data to drive strategic business decisions,” Sherman continued. “A key priority throughout has been fostering a culture where employees, clients, and communities are genuinely valued. Looking ahead, we continue pursuing growth opportunities across our commercial & industrial, business banking, and treasury management platforms. While we make targeted investments in both talent and technology to support our initiatives, we remain focused on improving operating efficiency as well.”

On June 30, 2025, the Company was added to the Russell 3000 Index® and Russell 2000® Index when Russell Investments reconstituted its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes. “We believe this recognition enhances our visibility within the institutional investment community and emphasizes our commitment to be the preferred place to bank and work in the communities we serve,” concluded Sherman.

Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income increased to $9.8 million in the current quarter, compared to $9.2 million in the preceding quarter, and $8.8 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. The increase compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to higher interest earning asset yields as well as the recognition of $248,000 in Visa B income during the current quarter. There was no Visa B income in the preceding quarter and $193,000 in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. The increase compared to the year ago quarter was driven by higher interest earning asset yields due to higher origination rates on new loan growth as well as loan repricing.

Riverview’s NIM was 2.78% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a 13 basis point increase compared to 2.65% in the preceding quarter and a 31 basis-point increase compared to 2.47% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. “Our NIM improved quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher asset yields outpacing the slight increase in our interest bearing liabilities,” said David Lam, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Investment securities decreased $6.3 million during the quarter to $316.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $322.5 million at March 31, 2025, and decreased $46.9 million compared to $363.2 million at June 30, 2024. The average securities balances for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, were $337.2 million, $346.0 million, and $391.3 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.09%, 1.84%, and 2.11%, respectively. The duration of the investment portfolio at June 30, 2025, was approximately 5.1 years. The anticipated investment cashflows over the next twelve months is approximately $34.7 million. There were no investment purchases during the first fiscal quarter of 2026.

Riverview’s yield on loans was 5.02% during the first fiscal quarter, compared to 4.91% in the preceding quarter, and 4.70% in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. “Loan yields have improved year-over-year, driven by the current yield curve, which has led to more favorable pricing on new loan originations relative to our existing portfolio. To further strengthen loan yields, we are actively broadening our commercial lending strategy to include a greater mix of variable-rate loan products,” said Mike Sventek, EVP and Chief Lending Officer. Deposit costs decreased to 1.72% during the first fiscal quarter compared to 1.76% in the preceding quarter, however, they have increased from 1.61% compared to the first fiscal quarter a year ago, as clients continue to seek higher deposit yielding accounts.

Non-interest income was $3.4 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2026 compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter and $3.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Non-interest income during the preceding quarter included a $261,000 BOLI death benefit as well as a $244,000 insurance cost reimbursement.

“We are proud of the operating contributions Riverview Trust Company contributes to the Company,” said Lam. Asset management fees were $1.6 million during the first fiscal quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the preceding quarter and $1.6 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management were $900.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $877.9 million at March 31, 2025, and $897.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense was $11.7 million during the first fiscal quarter, compared to $11.4 million in the preceding quarter and $11.0 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago. “Non-interest expense increased compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits as we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives, including the buildout of our Business Banking team and other key hires aligned with our business plan. Professional fees decreased as a result in the reduction in consulting expenses as we transitioned away from the utilization of external consultants to permanent in-house positions,” said Lam. The efficiency ratio was 88.3% for the first fiscal quarter, compared to 88.7% for the preceding quarter and 90.0% in the first fiscal quarter a year ago.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 was 20.8%, compared to 21.5% for the preceding quarter and 20.8% for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total loans increased $5.6 million during the quarter to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.06 billion three months earlier and increased $23.0 million compared to $1.05 billion a year earlier. Riverview’s loan pipeline was $72.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $41.1 million at the end of the preceding quarter and $32.3 million at June 30, 2024. New loan originations during the quarter totaled $28.3 million, compared to $49.4 million in the preceding quarter and $23.2 million in the first fiscal quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $13.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $18.2 million at March 31, 2025, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to be funded over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $14.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $18.3 million at March 31, 2025. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $47.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $48.9 million at March 31, 2025. Utilization on these loans totaled 31.78% at June 30, 2025, compared to 28.90% at March 31, 2025. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 7.51% compared to 7.16% in the preceding quarter. Loan repricing and maturities for fiscal year 2026 totaled $55.1 million with a weighted average rate of 4.27%. Looking ahead, loan repricing and maturities for fiscal year 2027 total $76.2 million with a weighted average rate of 4.03%, for fiscal year 2028 total $95.7 million with a weighted average rate of 5.42% and in aggregate for fiscal years after 2028 total $124.0 million with a weighted average rate of 6.09%.

The office building loan portfolio totaled $108.6 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $110.9 million at March 31, 2025. The average loan balance of the office building loan portfolio was $1.6 million with an average loan-to-value ratio of 52.77% and an average debt service coverage ratio of 1.73x at June 30, 2025. Office building loans within the Portland core consist of two loans totaling $20.4 million, which is approximately 18.8% of the total office building loan portfolio, or 1.90% of total loans.

Total deposits decreased $22.4 million during the quarter to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreased $9.8 million compared to a year ago. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter was in part due to seasonality in the portfolio and the impact of tax payments. Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 48.3% at June 30, 2025, compared to 48.7% at March 31, 2025, and 50.9% at June 30, 2024. Similar to the prior quarter, Riverview Bank reciprocated $20 million of balances from Riverview Trust during the current quarter. Riverview Bank had moved customer deposits to Riverview Trust as a higher yielding deposit alternative and those assets were all retained within the Company during the period of increasing interest rates. CD balances increased during the quarter, driven by continued customer demand in response to higher available yields.

FHLB advances increased $26.1 million during the quarter to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $76.4 million at March 31, 2025 as a result of the decrease in deposits.

Shareholders’ equity increased to $162.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $160.0 million three months earlier and $155.9 million one year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $6.43 at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.33 at March 31, 2025, and $6.09 at June 30, 2024. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2025.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains a priority during uncertain economic conditions, and we continue to closely monitor our portfolio mix, loan growth, and local and national conditions to maintain an appropriate allowance,” said Robert Benke, EVP and Chief Credit Officer. Non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (“government guaranteed loans”) (non-GAAP) totaled $143,000 or 0.01% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $155,000, or 0.01% of total loans at March 31, 2025, and $160,000, or 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2024. There were no non-performing government guaranteed loans at June 30, 2025, or at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $143,000, or 0.01% of total assets.

Riverview recorded $52,000 in net loan recoveries for the current quarter. This compared to $22,000 in net loan recoveries for the preceding quarter. Riverview recorded no provision for credit losses for the current quarter, or for the preceding quarter.

Classified assets were $10.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.9 million at March 31, 2025, and $228,000 at June 30, 2024. The classified assets to total capital ratio was 5.9% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.6% at March 31, 2025, and 0.1% a year earlier. The increase in classified assets during the quarter was primarily due to one lending relationship for which a plan is in place to either return to performing status or payoff. Criticized assets were $45.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $48.5 million at March 31, 2025, and $37.7 million at June 30, 2024. Criticized assets decreased during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter as a result of net movement of some loans into classified assets. The increase compared to a year ago was primarily due to one relationship that was moved to the criticized asset category as the loans go through probate. The Company does not anticipate any loss from this relationship.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.4 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.44% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% at March 31, 2025, and 1.47% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses to loans, net of government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP), was 1.51% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.51% at March 31, 2025, and 1.54% a year earlier.

Capital/Liquidity

Riverview continues to maintain strong capital levels in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.56% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.16% at June 30, 2025. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.05% at June 30, 2025.

Riverview has approximately $449.2 million in available liquidity at June 30, 2025, including $155.9 million of borrowing capacity from the FHLB and $293.3 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”). At June 30, 2025, the Bank had $102.5 million in outstanding FHLB borrowings.

The uninsured deposit ratio was 23.2% at June 30, 2025. Available liquidity under the FRB borrowing line would cover 100% of the estimated uninsured deposits and available liquidity under both the FHLB and FRB borrowing lines would cover 160.2% of the estimated uninsured deposits.

On September 25, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions. As of February 2, 2025, the Company had completed the full $2.0 million stock repurchase plan, repurchasing 358,631 shares at an average price of $5.58 per share.

On April 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions. As of June 30, 2025, there have been no repurchases under this stock repurchase plan.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 162,001 $ 160,014 $ 155,908 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (147 ) (171 ) (246 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 134,778 $ 132,767 $ 128,586 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,516,643 $ 1,513,323 $ 1,538,260 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (147 ) (171 ) (246 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,489,420 $ 1,486,076 $ 1,510,938 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.68 % 10.57 % 10.14 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.05 % 8.93 % 8.51 % Shares outstanding 20,976,200 20,976,200 21,111,043 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 7.72 $ 7.63 $ 7.39 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 6.43 $ 6.33 $ 6.09 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,225 $ 1,148 $ 966 Include: Provision (credit) for income taxes 322 314 253 Include: Provision for credit losses - - - Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 1,547 $ 1,462 $ 1,219 Allowance for credit losses reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed loans (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,426 $ 15,374 $ 15,364 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,068,080 $ 1,062,460 $ 1,045,065 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (46,965 ) (47,373 ) (50,438 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,021,115 $ 1,015,087 $ 994,627 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.54 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 143 $ 155 $ 461 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans - - (301 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 155 $ 160 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.52 billion at June 30, 2025, it is the parent company of Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial, business and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Metro Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 11 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents (including interest-earning accounts of $15,192, $14,375 and $13,526) $ 34,172 $ 29,414 $ 27,804 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 118,777 119,436 137,371 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 197,478 203,079 225,817 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,426, $15,374 and $15,364) 1,052,654 1,047,086 1,029,701 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,455 12,523 14,170 Accrued interest receivable 4,493 4,525 4,798 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 5,516 4,342 6,061 Premises and equipment, net 21,867 22,304 21,290 Financing lease right-of-use asset 1,106 1,125 1,182 Deferred income taxes, net 8,286 8,625 9,857 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible ("CDI"), net 147 171 246 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 32,616 33,617 32,887 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,516,643 $ 1,513,323 $ 1,538,260 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,209,893 $ 1,232,328 $ 1,219,679 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,498 14,777 19,441 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 558 614 551 FHLB advances 102,500 76,400 113,504 Junior subordinated debentures 27,113 27,091 27,026 Finance lease liability 2,080 2,099 2,151 Total liabilities 1,354,642 1,353,309 1,382,352 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, June 30, 2025 – 20,976,200 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2025 – 20,976,200 issued and outstanding; 208 208 211 June 30, 2024 – 21,111,043 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 53,501 53,392 55,031 Retained earnings 120,522 119,717 117,043 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,230 ) (13,303 ) (16,377 ) Total shareholders’ equity 162,001 160,014 155,908 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,516,643 $ 1,513,323 $ 1,538,260





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 13,352 $ 12,685 $ 12,052 Interest on investment securities - taxable 1,667 1,484 1,972 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 65 64 65 Other interest and dividends 291 261 310 Total interest and dividend income 15,375 14,494 14,399 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 3,774 3,910 3,447 Interest on borrowings 1,760 1,391 2,131 Total interest expense 5,534 5,301 5,578 Net interest income 9,841 9,193 8,821 Provision for credit losses - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,841 9,193 8,821 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,572 1,446 1,540 Asset management fees 1,552 1,472 1,558 Income from BOLI 222 226 211 BOLI death benefit in excess of cash surrender value - 261 - Other, net 80 302 58 Total non-interest income, net 3,426 3,707 3,367 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,247 6,763 6,388 Occupancy and depreciation 1,868 1,873 1,895 Data processing 742 746 764 Amortization of CDI 24 25 25 Advertising and marketing 237 284 310 FDIC insurance premium 164 170 178 State and local taxes 225 265 216 Telecommunications 46 62 47 Professional fees 416 577 490 Other 751 673 656 Total non-interest expense 11,720 11,438 10,969 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,547 1,462 1,219 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 322 314 253 NET INCOME $ 1,225 $ 1,148 $ 966 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,976,200 21,007,294 21,111,043 Diluted 20,976,200 21,007,294 21,111,043





(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,424,130 $ 1,412,406 $ 1,437,245 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,021,606 1,011,116 1,000,190 Net average earning assets 402,524 401,290 437,055 Average loans 1,066,712 1,047,718 1,027,777 Average deposits 1,195,612 1,219,130 1,212,018 Average equity 161,587 159,766 155,548 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 134,351 132,506 128,212 ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Non-performing loans $ 143 $ 155 $ 461 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 155 $ 160 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 143 $ 155 $ 461 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 143 $ 155 $ 160 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ (52 ) $ (22 ) $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans (0.02 )% (0.01 )% 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses $ 15,426 $ 15,374 $ 15,364 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 139.40 % 139.69 % 143.70 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 10787.41 % 9918.71 % 3332.75 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.47 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 10.68 % 10.57 % 10.14 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.56 % 16.48 % 16.18 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.31 % 15.23 % 14.93 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.31 % 15.23 % 14.93 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 11.16 % 11.10 % 10.67 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 9.05 % 8.93 % 8.51 % DEPOSIT MIX June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest checking $ 277,632 $ 285,035 $ 281,477 Regular savings 159,747 168,287 179,634 Money market deposit accounts 233,553 236,044 214,874 Non-interest checking 306,768 315,503 339,271 Certificates of deposit 232,193 227,459 204,423 Total deposits $ 1,209,893 $ 1,232,328 $ 1,219,679





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 231,826 $ - $ - $ 231,826 Commercial construction - - 9,994 9,994 Office buildings - 108,610 - 108,610 Warehouse/industrial - 113,361 - 113,361 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 87,742 - 87,742 Assisted living facilities - 353 - 353 Single purpose facilities - 289,551 - 289,551 Land - 3,659 - 3,659 Multi-family - 90,606 - 90,606 One-to-four family construction - - 10,139 10,139 Total $ 231,826 $ 693,882 $ 20,133 $ 945,841 March 31, 2025 Commercial business $ 232,935 $ - $ - $ 232,935 Commercial construction - - 18,368 18,368 Office buildings - 110,949 - 110,949 Warehouse/industrial - 114,926 - 114,926 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 88,815 - 88,815 Assisted living facilities - 358 - 358 Single purpose facilities - 277,137 - 277,137 Land - 4,610 - 4,610 Multi-family - 91,451 - 91,451 One-to-four family construction - - 10,814 10,814 Total $ 232,935 $ 688,246 $ 29,182 $ 950,363 LOAN MIX June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 231,826 $ 232,935 $ 238,493 Other real estate mortgage 693,882 688,246 663,715 Real estate construction 20,133 29,182 39,958 Total commercial and construction 945,841 950,363 942,166 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 98,147 97,683 96,083 Other installment 24,092 14,414 6,816 Total consumer 122,239 112,097 102,899 Total loans 1,068,080 1,062,460 1,045,065 Less: Allowance for credit losses 15,426 15,374 15,364 Loans receivable, net $ 1,052,654 $ 1,047,086 $ 1,029,701 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Total June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 32 $ 32 Commercial real estate 82 82 Consumer 29 29 Total non-performing assets $ 143 $ 143





At or for the three months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Efficiency ratio (4) 88.34 % 88.67 % 90.00 % Coverage ratio (6) 83.97 % 80.37 % 80.42 % Return on average assets (1) 0.33 % 0.31 % 0.25 % Return on average equity (1) 3.04 % 2.91 % 2.49 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 3.66 % 3.51 % 3.02 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 5.02 % 4.91 % 4.70 % Yield on investment securities 2.09 % 1.84 % 2.11 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 4.34 % 4.17 % 4.02 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.72 % 1.76 % 1.61 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 5.06 % 5.21 % 6.07 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.17 % 2.13 % 2.24 % Spread (7) 2.17 % 2.04 % 1.78 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.65 % 2.47 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) 0.06 0.05 0.05 Book value per share (5) 7.72 7.63 7.39 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 6.43 6.33 6.09 Market price per share: High for the period $ 6.40 $ 5.75 $ 4.69 Low for the period 5.33 5.08 3.64 Close for period end 5.50 5.65 3.99 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0200 0.0200 0.0200 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 20,976,200 21,007,294 21,111,043 Diluted (3) 20,976,200 21,007,294 21,111,043





