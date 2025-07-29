Pulmonx to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced the company will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraXTM Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

