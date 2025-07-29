Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend on Common Stock

MONACO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company also declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of outstanding common stock.

Financial highlights In million U.S. Dollars except per share data Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Six Months 2025 Six Months 2024 Net revenues 65.7 64.3 71.5 75.9 78.5 130.1 160.2 Net income 1.7 7.2 19.4 25.1 27.6 8.9 52.9 Adjusted Net income1 3.0 7.8 18.1 19.0 20.3 10.7 44.5 EBITDA2 24.2 28.8 41.9 47.4 49.2 53.1 97.1 Adjusted EBITDA2 25.5 29.4 40.7 41.3 41.8 54.9 88.7 Earnings per share basic and diluted3 0.00 0.05 0.16 0.22 0.24 0.05 0.45 Adjusted earnings per share basic and diluted3 0.01 0.05 0.15 0.16 0.17 0.06 0.37 Average daily results in U.S. Dollars Time charter equivalent rate4 14,857 14,655 16,521 17,108 18,650 14,756 18,397 Daily vessel operating expenses5 6,607 5,765 5,047 5,311 6,254 6,192 5,840 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses6 5,604 5,546 4,787 4,999 5,089 5,575 5,063 Daily general and administrative expenses7 1,809 1,608 1,650 1,680 1,595 1,710 1,553

1 Adjusted Net income is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Net income represents Net income before impairment and loss on vessels held for sale, gain/(loss) on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, early redelivery income/(cost), other operating expense and gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 3.

2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents Net income plus net interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization. See Table 3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents EBITDA before gain/(loss) on derivatives, early redelivery income/(cost), other operating expenses and gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 3.

3 Earnings per share ("EPS") and Adjusted EPS represent Net Income and Adjusted Net income less preferred dividend divided by the weighted average number of shares respectively. See Table 3.

4 Time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate represents charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses divided by the number of available days. See Table 4.

5 Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by the number of ownership days for such period. See Table 4.

6 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by the number of ownership days for such period. See Table 4.

7 Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by the number of ownership days for such period. See Table 4.

Selected financial highlights In million U.S. Dollars Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Total cash8 125.3 127.7 135.9 92.6 81.6 Undrawn revolving credit facilities9 187.5 148.9 140.2 225.0 179.5 Unsecured debt10 116.5 107.1 102.6 110.2 105.6 Secured debt11 436.1 412.6 434.0 379.6 385.5 Total debt12 552.6 519.7 536.6 489.8 491.1 Number of vessels at period end 47 46 46 45 45 Average age of fleet 10.26 10.23 9.99 9.95 9.99 Net debt per vessel13 9.1 8.5 8.7 8.8 9.1

8 Total Cash represents Cash and cash equivalents plus Time deposits and Restricted cash.

9 Undrawn borrowing capacity under revolving reducing credit facilities.

10 Unsecured debt represents the five-year tenor unsecured non-amortizing bond, net of deferred financing costs, maturing in February 2027.

11 Secured debt represents Long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs.

12 Total Debt represents Unsecured debt plus Secured debt.

13 Net debt per vessel represents Total Debt less Total Cash divided by the number of vessels at period's end.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: "During the second quarter of 2025, we experienced a softer market compared to the previous year, which impacted our revenues and profitability. We remain focused on fleet renewal, strong liquidity, comfortable leverage and long-term value creation, rewarding our shareholders with a dividend of five cents per share of common stock."

Environmental Social Governance - 2024 Sustainability Report

In June 2025, the Company issued its 2024 Sustainability Report detailing its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and its vision for addressing environmental concerns. The report highlights the Company’s efforts to meet the needs of the communities it serves and to strengthen its governance framework. The 2024 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Sustainability Reporting Guidelines and incorporates recommendations from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for maritime transport, alongside additional indicators that are materially important to the Company and its stakeholders. The report is available for download and can be accessed from the Company’s website at: www.safebulkers.com/sustainability2024

New credit facilities

In April 2025, the Company entered into a new credit facility of up to $84.3 million with a financial institution to be consummated in the third quarter of 2025. The facility will be used to finance the purchase of four vessels currently under sale and leaseback financings with third parties, the relevant purchase options of which were exercised during 2024 and to refinance an existing credit facility secured by three vessels with the same financial institution. The new facility will be secured by the aforementioned seven vessels and will mature in 2030. The credit facility agreement contains financial covenants in line with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company.

In July 2025, the Company entered into a $75 million sustainability-linked, five-year senior secured revolving credit facility. Secured by six vessels, this facility refinances an existing credit facility with the same financial institution, originally due to mature in December 2026. The facility aligns financing with our corporate sustainability agenda by incorporating a mechanism that adjusts the interest margin based on independently verified performance related to fleet carbon intensity index, measured against annual sustainability performance targets. It also contains financial covenants in line with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company.

Environmental Investments - Dry-Dockings

The Company is gradually renewing its fleet with newbuilds designed to meet the International Maritime Organization (the "IMO") regulations related to the Phase 3 reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (the "IMO GHG Phase 3") and nitrogen oxide emissions (the "IMO NOx Tier III") while selectively selling older vessels. As of July 18, 2025, the IMO GHG Phase 3 NOx Tier III newbuild program consisted of 18 vessels in total, including contracts for two methanol dual-fueled Kamsarmax newbuilds. Twelve of such newbuild vessels have already been delivered to the Company. The aggregate capital expenditure for the newbuild program is approximately $662.1 million, with $486.2 million, or 73%, already paid.

Furthermore, the Company is continuing the environmental upgrade program of its existing fleet, targeting increased energy efficiency and lower fuel consumption, which is expected to reduce GHG emissions. As of July 18, 2025, 26 existing vessels had been upgraded. The cost of low-friction paint applications that are part of the environmental upgrades is recorded as operating expenses, while the cost of energy saving devices is capitalized and recorded as capital expenditures.

As of July 18, 2025, the Company expects 30 days down time for scheduled dry-dockings for the third quarter, and 58 down time days for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fleet Update

As of July 18, 2025, we had a fleet of 47 vessels consisting of 8 Panamax, 14 Kamsarmax, 17 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize class vessels, with a total carrying capacity of 4.7 million dwt and an average age of 10.3 years. Our fleet includes 12 IMO GHG Phase 3 - NOx Tier III ships built in 2022 or later and 11 eco-ships built in 2014 or later. Furthermore, we have 21 vessels equipped with exhaust gas cleaning devices ("Scrubbers''), including all of our Capesize class vessels, which generate additional earnings under charter agreements, providing for variable consideration based on bunker consumption.

Orderbook

As of July 18, 2025, we had an orderbook of six IMO GHG Phase 3 - NOx Tier III Kamsarmax class newbuilds, two of which are methanol dual-fueled. Four of those vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2026 and two in 2027. As of July 18, 2025, the aggregate capital expenditure for our orderbook was approximately $252.4 million, of which $76.5 million has been paid and $175.9 million remains outstanding.

Newbuild deliveries

In April 2025, the Company took delivery of the Japanese-built Kamsarmax class Efrossini, its twelfth IMO GHG Phase 3 - NOx Tier III newbuild.

Vessel Sale

On July 23, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of the Pedhoulas Leader, a 2007 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class dry-bulk vessel, for a gross sale price of $12.5 million and a forward delivery date to her new owners between August and October 2025. The sale is part of the Company’s ongoing fleet renewal strategy, aimed at improving environmental performance and maintaining competitiveness under increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

Chartering our Fleet

Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels under both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions. Our customers represent some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. Period time charters provide us with visible and relatively stable cash flows, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to maintain our flexibility in low charter market conditions as well as provide an opportunity for a potential upside in our revenue when charter market conditions improve. The chartering of our vessels is arranged by our Managers14 without any management commission.

During the second quarter of 2025, we operated 46.75 vessels on average, earning a TCE of $14,857, compared to 45.43 vessels earning a TCE of $18,650 during the same period in 2024. As of July 18, 2025, we employed, or had contracted to employ: (i) 11 vessels in the spot time charter market (with original duration of up to three months) and (ii) 37 vessels in the period time charter market (with original duration in excess of three months). Of the vessels chartered in the period time charter market, 9 have an original duration of more than two years. As of July 18, 2025, the average remaining charter duration across our fleet was 0.5 years and we had contracted revenue of approximately $171.5 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the additional compensation related to the use of Scrubbers.

As of July 18, 2025, seven of our Capesize class vessels were chartered under period time charters, four of which have remaining charter durations exceeding one year. The average remaining charter duration of our Capesize class vessels was 1.9 years and the average daily charter hire was $24,464, resulting in a contracted revenue of approximately $135.0 million, net of commissions and excluding the Scrubber benefit. Our contracted fleet employment profile as of July 18, 2025, is presented in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Contracted employment profile of fleet ownership days as of July 18, 2025





2025 (remaining) 46 % 2025 (full year) 75 % 2026 10 % 2027 6 %



Debt

As of June 30, 2025, our consolidated debt before deferred financing costs was $560.6 million, including the €100 million - 2.95% p.a. fixed coupon, non-amortizing, unsecured bond issued in February 2022, maturing in February 2027. Our consolidated leverage15 was approximately 38% and our weighted average interest rate during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was 5.69% inclusive of the applicable loan margin. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, we made scheduled principal payments of $6.8 million and drawings of $30.0 million under our existing revolving facilities. The repayment schedule of our debt as of June 30, 2025, is presented in Table 2 below:

Table 2: Debt repayment Schedule as of June 30, 2025

(in USD million)

Ending December 31, 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032-2034 Total Secured debt 47.3 47.6 60.9 78.3 46.1 52.9 59.6 50.5 443.2 Unsecured debt — — 117.4 — — — — — 117.4 Total debt 47.3 47.6 178.3 78.3 46.1 52.9 59.6 50.5 560.6 Fleet scrap value16 312.2

______________________________

14 Safety Management Overseas S.A., Safe Bulkers Management Monaco Inc., and Safe Bulkers Management Limited, each of which is referred to herein as "our Manager" and collectively "our Managers".

15 Consolidated leverage is a non-GAAP measure and represents total consolidated liabilities divided by total consolidated assets. Total consolidated assets are based on the market value of all vessels, as provided by independent broker valuers on quarter-end, owned or leased on a finance lease taking into account their employment, and the book value of all other assets. This measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our leverage from period to period.

16 The fleet scrap value is calculated on the basis of fleet aggregate light weight tons ("lwt"), excluding any held for sale vessels, and market scrap rate of $435.0/lwt ton (Clarksons data) on June 30, 2025 and $405.0/lwt ton (Clarksons data) on July 18, 2025.





Liquidity, capital resources, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, we had a fleet of 47 vessels and an orderbook of six newbuilds. In relation to our orderbook, we paid $76.5 million and had $175.9 million of remaining capital expenditure requirements.

We had $125.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits, and restricted cash, and had $187.5 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under existing revolving reducing credit facilities. Furthermore, we had contracted revenue of approximately $158.6 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the Scrubber benefit, and additional borrowing capacity in connection with the financing of one unencumbered vessel and six newbuilds upon their delivery.

In relation to capital expenditure requirements of the six newbuilds, the schedule of payments was $9.5 million in 2025, $109.9 million in 2026 and $56.5 million in 2027.

The scrap value17 of our fleet was $312.2 million and the outstanding consolidated debt before deferred financing costs was $560.6 million, including the unsecured bond.

Liquidity, capital resources, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of July 18, 2025

As of July 18, 2025, we had a fleet of 47 vessels and an orderbook of six newbuilds. In relation to our orderbook, we paid $76.5 million and had $175.9 million of remaining capital expenditure requirements.

We had $104.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits, restricted cash, and had $239.2 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under existing revolving reducing credit facilities. Furthermore, we had contracted revenue of approximately $171.5 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the Scrubber benefit, and additional borrowing capacity in connection with the financing of one unencumbered vessel and six newbuilds upon their delivery.

In relation to capital expenditure requirements of the six newbuilds, the schedule of payments was $9.5 million in 2025, $109.9 million in 2026 and $56.5 million in 2027.

The scrap value17 of the fleet was $290.6 million and the outstanding consolidated debt before deferred financing costs was $535.9 million, including the unsecured bond.

Dividend Policy

On July 29, 2025, the Board of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which is payable on September 5, 2025, to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on August 21, 2025. As of July 18, 2025, the Company had 102,320,099 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

On July 2, 2025, the Board of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its Series C preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and Series D preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from April 30, 2025, to July 29, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of July 18, 2025, of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively.

On May 19, 2025, the Board of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which was paid on June 20, 2025, to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on June 6, 2025.

In April 2025, the Board of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its Series C preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and Series D preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from January 30, 2025, to April 29, 2025. The dividend was paid on April 30, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of April 17, 2025, of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of the Company. There is no guarantee that the Company’s Board will determine to issue cash dividends in the future. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, fleet employment profile, financial condition, cash requirements, and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth, fleet renewal, and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

War in Ukraine

As a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine that commenced in February 2022, the US, the EU, the UK, Switzerland and other countries have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions and other measures against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals. We intend to comply with these requirements and will address their potential consequences. We do not have any Ukrainian or Russian crews, and our vessels currently do not sail in the Black Sea. While we conduct only limited operations in Russia, we will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether the conflict could have any impact on our operations or financial performance.

Trade disruption in the Red Sea and conflicts in the Middle East

Due to the attacks on merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, there has been a disruption in the maritime trade and supply chains through the Mediterranean Sea and the Suez Canal. Since the beginning of this disruption, we have diverted our fleet from sailing in the Red Sea region. The conflicts in the Middle East represent additional geopolitical and economic risks that could increase the volatility of the global economy. While our vessels currently do not sail in the Red Sea, we will continue to monitor the situation to assess the potential impact on our operations.

Management Discussion of Second Quarter 2025 Results

During the second quarter of 2025, we operated in a weaker charter market environment compared to the same period in 2024, with decreased revenues due to lower charter hires, decreased earnings from scrubber-fitted vessels and increased operating expenses. During the second quarter of 2025, we operated 46.75 vessels on average, earning an average TCE of $14,857 compared to 45.43 vessels earning an average TCE of $18,650 during the same period in 2024. The Company's net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, down from $27.6 million during the same period in 2024. The main factors driving the change in net income are as follows:

Net revenues: Net revenues decreased by 16% to $65.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $78.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decline was primarily due to lower revenues from charter hires and decreased revenues earned by our scrubber-fitted vessels.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses increased by 9% to $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $25.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was mainly due to the following factors: (i) higher costs for spare parts, stores, and provisions, which rose to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, from $5.0 million for the same period in 2024 as a result of the increased average number of vessels operating during the second quarter of 2025 and the increased supplies during the second quarter of 2025 for completed and upcoming dry-dockings; (ii) increased crew wages and expenses which grew to $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, from $10.1 million for the same period in 2024, mainly due to the increased average number of vessels operating during the second quarter of 2025; and (iii) higher repair and maintenance expenses, which increased to $6.9 million from $7.1 million for the same period in 2024 as a result of the increased average number of vessels operating during the second quarter of 2025. The Company expenses dry-docking and pre-delivery costs as incurred, which vary from period to period. Excluding dry-docking costs and pre-delivery expenses of $4.3 million and $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, vessel operating expenses increased by 13% to $23.8 million during the second quarter of 2025 from $21.1 million during the same period of 2024. Dry-docking expenses are related to the number of dry-dockings in each period while pre-delivery expenses are related to the number of newbuild deliveries and second-hand acquisitions in each period. Some shipping companies may defer and amortize dry-docking expenses, while many do not include dry-docking expenses within vessel operating expenses but present these separately.

Depreciation: Depreciation expenses increased by $1.0 million or 7% to $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the same period in 2024, due to the delivery of newbuild vessels in 2025 and 2024 and the sale of older vessels in 2024.

Foreign currency gain/(loss): Foreign currency loss amounted to $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $0.5 million for the same period in 2024, due to the unrealized loss on the valuation of the €100 million bond.

Gain/(Loss) on derivatives: Gain on derivatives amounted to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2024, due to unrealized gain on foreign currency agreements.

Voyage expenses: Voyage expenses increased to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, from $4.1 million for the same period in 2024 mainly due to increased bunker consumption costs for scrubber fitted vessels under charter agreements, which provide for variable consideration based on the bunker consumption.

Gain on sale of assets: No vessels were sold during the second quarter of 2025. Gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $6.6 million, as a result of a gain from the sale of the Maritsa and the Panayiota K.

Interest expense: Interest expense increased to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $7.6 million for the same period in 2024, as the net result of the increased weighted average loan outstanding of $549.8 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $499.9 million for the same period in 2024 and the decreased weighted average interest rate of 5.69% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.43% for the same period in 2024, affected by the lower USD rates environment.

Daily vessel operating expenses17: Daily vessel operating expenses, calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by the ownership days of the relevant period, increased by 6% to $6,607 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6,254 for the same period in 2024. Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and predelivery expenses increased by 10% to $5,604 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $5,089 for the same period in 2024.

Daily general and administrative expenses17: Daily general and administrative expenses, which include management fees payable to our Managers and daily company administration expenses, increased by 13% to $1,809 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1,595 for the same period in 2024, due to the increase in the management fees payable to our Managers and the effect of the appreciation of the EUR versus the USD.

_____________________________

17 See table 4

Unaudited Interim Financial Information and Other Data SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) Three-Month Period Ended

June 30, Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 REVENUES: Revenues 81,947 68,689 166,922 135,904 Commissions (3,399 ) (2,944 ) (6,705 ) (5,811 ) Net revenues 78,548 65,745 160,217 130,093 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (4,115 ) (4,342 ) (8,975 ) (8,561 ) Vessel operating expenses (25,852 ) (28,107 ) (49,165 ) (51,975 ) Depreciation (14,138 ) (15,108 ) (28,491 ) (29,796 ) General and administrative expenses (6,592 ) (7,696 ) (13,072 ) (14,353 ) Gain on sale of assets 6,615 — 8,881 — Operating income 34,466 10,492 69,395 25,408 OTHER (EXPENSE) / INCOME: Interest expense (7,568 ) (7,841 ) (15,840 ) (15,243 ) Other finance cost (171 ) (125 ) (340 ) (350 ) Interest income 782 1,106 1,644 2,331 Gain/(Loss) on derivatives 266 5,669 (2,159 ) 8,054 Foreign currency gain/(loss) 463 (6,937 ) 1,706 (9,851 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred finance charges (643 ) (666 ) (1,513 ) (1,406 ) Net income 27,595 1,698 52,893 8,943 Less Preferred dividend 2,000 2,000 4,000 4,000 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders 25,595 (302 ) 48,893 4,943 Earnings per share basic and diluted 0.24 — 0.45 0.05 Weighted average number of shares 106,768,296 102,483,778 108,600,381 103,764,090

Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2024 2025 (In millions of U.S. Dollars) CASH FLOW DATA Net cash provided by operating activities 76.2 49.0 Net cash used in investing activities (34.8 ) (23.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52.7 ) (24.3 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11.3 ) 0.8

SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and restricted cash 128,422 117,428 Other current assets 36,969 43,914 Vessels, net 1,144,318 1,153,157 Advances for vessels 85,204 78,087 Restricted cash non-current 7,475 7,875 Other non-current assets 708 8,790 Total assets 1,403,096 1,409,251 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt 58,191 61,948 Other current liabilities 28,281 32,892 Long-term debt, net of current portion 478,450 490,638 Other non-current liabilities 6,556 8,197 Shareholders’ equity 831,618 815,576 Total liabilities and equity 1,403,096 1,409,251

TABLE 3

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME, EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three-Month Period Ended

June 30, Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) 2024 2025 2024 2025 Adjusted Net Income Net Income 27,595 1,698 52,893 8,943 Less Gain on sale of assets (6,615 ) — (8,881 ) — Less (Gain)/Loss on derivatives (266 ) (5,669 ) 2,159 (8,054 ) Less Foreign currency (gain)/loss (463 ) 6,937 (1,706 ) 9,851 Adjusted Net income 20,251 2,966 44,465 10,740 EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA Net Income 27,595 1,698 52,893 8,943 Plus Net Interest expense 6,786 6,735 14,196 12,912 Plus Depreciation 14,138 15,108 28,491 29,796 Plus Amortization and write-off of deferred finance charges 643 666 1,513 1,406 EBITDA 49,162 24,207 97,093 53,057 Less Gain on sale of assets (6,615 ) — (8,881 ) — Less (Gain)/Loss on derivatives (266 ) (5,669 ) 2,159 (8,054 ) Less Foreign currency (gain)/loss (463 ) 6,937 (1,706 ) 9,851 ADJUSTED EBITDA 41,818 25,475 88,665 54,854 Earnings per share Net Income 27,595 1,698 52,893 8,943 Less Preferred dividend 2,000 2,000 4,000 4,000 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders 25,595 (302 ) 48,893 4,943 Weighted average number of shares 106,768,296 102,483,778 108,600,381 103,764,090 Earnings per share 0.24 — 0.45 0.05 Adjusted Earnings per share Adjusted Net income 20,251 2,966 44,465 10,740 Less Preferred dividend 2,000 2,000 4,000 4,000 Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders 18,251 966 40,465 6,740 Weighted average number of shares 106,768,296 102,483,778 108,600,381 103,764,090 Adjusted Earnings per share 0.17 0.01 0.37 0.06

- EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are non-US GAAP financial measurements.

- EBITDA represents Net income before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

- Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before gain on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted Net income represents Net income before gain on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted Net income less preferred dividend divided by the weighted average number of shares.

- EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. The Company believes that including these supplemental financial measures assists our management and investors in: (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance; (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives; and (iii) monitoring our financial and operational performance in assessing whether to continue investing in us. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance from period to period because the calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/(loss) generally further eliminates from EBITDA and Net Income/(loss) respectively the effects from impairment and loss on vessels held for sale, gain/(loss) on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, early redelivery income/(cost), other operating expenses and gain/(loss) on foreign currency, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under US GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share are frequently used as measures of operating results and performance, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items.

TABLE 4: FLEET DATA, AVERAGE DAILY INDICATORS RECONCILIATION Three-Month Period Ended

June 30, Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 FLEET DATA Number of vessels at period end 45 47 45 47 Average age of fleet (in years) 9.99 10.26 9.99 10.26 Ownership days(1) 4,134 4,254 8,418 8,394 Available days(2) 3,991 4,133 8,221 8,236 Average number of vessels in the period(3) 45.43 46.75 46.25 46.38 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate(4) $ 18,650 $ 14,857 $ 18,397 $ 14,756 Daily vessel operating expenses(5) $ 6,254 $ 6,607 $ 5,840 $ 6,192 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses(6) $ 5,089 $ 5,604 $ 5,063 $ 5,575 Daily general and administrative expenses(7) $ 1,595 $ 1,809 $ 1,553 $ 1,710 TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT RATE RECONCILIATION (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate) Revenues $ 81,947 $ 68,689 $ 166,922 $ 135,904 Less commissions (3,399 ) (2,944 ) (6,705 ) (5,811 ) Less voyage expenses (4,115 ) (4,342 ) (8,975 ) (8,561 ) Time charter equivalent revenue $ 74,433 $ 61,403 $ 151,242 $ 121,532 Available days(2) 3,991 4,133 8,221 8,236 Time charter equivalent rate(4) $ 18,650 $ 14,857 $ 18,397 $ 14,756

_____________



(1) Ownership days represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us.

(2) Available days represent the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession, net of off-hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which includes major repairs, dry-dockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys.

(3) Average number of vessels in the period is calculated by dividing ownership days in the period by the number of days in that period.

(4) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents our charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during such period. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on period time charters and spot time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts, while charter rates for vessels on period time charters and spot time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. We have only rarely employed our vessels on voyage charters and, as a result, generally our TCE rates approximate our time charter rates.

(5) Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Vessel operating expenses include crewing, insurance, lubricants, spare parts, provisions, stores, repairs, maintenance including dry-docking, statutory and classification expenses and other miscellaneous items.

(6) Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Dry-docking expenses include costs of shipyard, paints and agent expenses and pre-delivery expenses include initially supplied spare parts, stores, provisions and other miscellaneous items provided to a newbuild acquisition prior to their operation.

(7) Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Daily general and administrative expenses include daily management fees payable to our Managers and daily company administration expenses.

Table 5: Detailed fleet and employment profile as ofJuly 18, 2025 Vessel Name Dwt Year

Built1 Country of

Construction Charter

Type Charter

Rate2 Commissions3 Charter Period4 CURRENT FLEET Panamax Zoe11 75,000 2013 Japan Period $ 13,000 5.00 % April 2025 February 2026 Koulitsa 2 78,100 2013 Japan Period $ 13,000 5.00 % May 2025 October 2025 Kypros Land11 77,100 2014 Japan Period13 $ 13,800 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97% - $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 July 2025 Period $ 15,400 5.00 % July 2025 October 2025 Kypros Sea 77,100 2014 Japan Spot $ 14,400 5.00 % July 2025 September 2025 Kypros Bravery 78,000 2015 Japan Period12 $ 11,750 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97% - $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 August 2025 Kypros Sky 77,100 2015 Japan Period12 $ 11,750 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97% - $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 April 2026 Kypros Loyalty 78,000 2015 Japan Period12 $ 11,750 3.75 % July 2020 July 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97% - $2,150 3.75 % July 2022 August 2025 Kypros Spirit 78,000 2016 Japan Period13 $ 13,800 3.75 % August 2020 August 2022 BPI 82 5TC * 97% - $2,150 3.75 % August 2022 September 2025 Kamsarmax Pedhoulas Merchant 82,300 2006 Japan Period $ 11,500 5.00 % July 2025 November 2025 Pedhoulas Leader 82,300 2007 Japan Period $ 12,800 5.00 % February 2025 July 2025 Pedhoulas Commander 83,700 2008 Japan Period $ 12,250 5.00 % February 2025 October 2025 Pedhoulas Rose 82,000 2017 China Period18 $ 10,950 3.75 % January 2025 September 2025 Pedhoulas Cedrus14 81,800 2018 Japan Period $ 15,500 5.00 % March 2025 August 2025 Vassos8 82,000 2022 Japan Period $ 16,250 5.00 % April 2025 August 2025 Pedhoulas Trader20 82,000

2023

Japan

Period $ 19,500 5.00 % July 2024 July 2025 Period $ 15,625 5.00 % July 2025 November 2025 Morphou 82,000 2023 Japan Period28 $ 14,009 5.00 % December 2024 October 2025 Rizokarpaso15 82,000 2023 Japan Period $ 16,900 5.00 % November 2024 September 2025 Ammoxostos19 82,000 2024 Japan Period27 $ 13,859 5.00 % January 2025 September 2025 Kerynia 82,000

2024

Japan

Period $ 13,600 5.00 % January 2025 September 2025 Period $ 16,750 5.00 % September 2025 January 2026 Pedhoulas Farmer 82,500 2024 China Period $ 15,700 3.75 % March 2025 August 2025 Pedhoulas Fighter 82,500

2024

China

Spot $ 14,950 5.00 % July 2025 July 2025 Period $ 16,900 5.00 % July 2025 November 2025 Efrossini 82,000 2025 Japan Period $ 15,700 5.00 % April 2025 October 2025 Post-Panamax Marina 87,000 2006 Japan Period18 $ 12,900 5.00 % April 2025 November 2025 Xenia 87,000 2006 Japan Spot18 $ 11,000 5.00 % June 2025 July 2025 Sophia 87,000 2007 Japan Spot18 $ 10,500 5.00 % June 2025 July 2025 Eleni 87,000 2008 Japan Spot18 $ 14,200 5.00 % July 2025 August 2025 Martine 87,000 2009 Japan Spot18 $ 9,000 5.00 % June 2025 July 2025 Andreas K 92,000 2009 South Korea Spot18 $ 18,000 5.00 % July 2025 September 2025 Agios Spyridonas 92,000 2010 South Korea Period18 $ 12,500 5.00 % November 2024 July 2025 Venus Heritage11 95,800 2010 Japan Period18 $ 17,950 5.00 % November 2024 August 2025 Venus History11 95,800 2011 Japan Period18,26 $ 11,484 5.00 % January 2025 July 2025 Venus Horizon 95,800 2012 Japan Period18 $ 18,000 5.00 % September 2024 August 2025 Venus Harmony 95,700 2013 Japan Period $ 17,700 5.00 % December 2024 August 2025 Troodos Sun16 85,000 2016 Japan Spot18 $ 10,500 5.00 % June 2025 August 2025 Troodos Air 85,000 2016 Japan Period18 $ 14,600 5.00 % March 2025 November 2025 Troodos Oak 85,000 2020 Japan Period25 $ 11,257 5.00 % May 2025 August 2025 Climate Respect 87,000 2022 Japan Spot $ 15,250 5.00 % June 2025 August 2025 Climate Ethics 87,000 2023 Japan Period29 $ 15,896 5.00 % December 2024 October 2025 Climate Justice 87,000 2023 Japan Spot $ 15,750 5.00 % July 2025 August 2025 Capesize Mount Troodos 181,400 2009 Japan Period18,23 $ 20,000 5.00 % July 2024 May 2026 Kanaris 178,100 2010 China Period5 $ 25,928 2.50 % September 2011 September 2031 Pelopidas 176,000 2011 China Spot18 $ 14,500 5.00 % May 2025 July 2025 Aghia Sofia10 176,000 2012 China Period18,17 $ 26,000 5.00 % July 2024 February 2026 Lake Despina7 181,400 2014 Japan Period18,6 $ 25,911 3.75 % December 2024 July 2028 Stelios Y 181,400 2012 Japan Period18,9 BCI 5TC * 117% 3.75 % November 2024 June 2025 $ 22,523 3.75 % July 2025 September 2025 BCI 5TC * 117% 3.75 % October 2025 February 2027 Maria 181,300 2014 Japan Period18,24 $ 25,950 5.00 % April 2024 March 2028 Michalis H 180,400 2012 China Period18,21 $ 20,704 5.00 % July 2025 October 2025 TOTAL 4,723,600 CHARTERED-IN Arethousa22 75,000 2012 Japan Spot30 $ 10,750 5.00 % June 2025 August 2025 TOTAL 75,000 Orderbook TBN 81,800 Q2 2026 Japan TBN 81,800 Q3 2026 Japan TBN 81,200 Q4 2026 China TBN 81,800 Q4 2026 Japan TBN 81,200 Q1 2027 China TBN 81,800 Q1 2027 Japan TOTAL 489,800

(1) For existing vessels, the year represents the year built. For any newbuilds, the date shown reflects the expected delivery dates.

(2) Quoted charter rates are the recognized daily gross charter rates. For charter parties with variable rates among periods or consecutive charter parties with the same charterer, the recognized gross daily charter rate represents the weighted average gross daily charter rate over the duration of the applicable charter period or series of charter periods, as applicable. In the case of a charter agreement that provides for additional payments, namely ballast bonus to compensate for vessel repositioning, the gross daily charter rate presented has been adjusted to reflect estimated vessel repositioning expenses. Gross charter rates are inclusive of commissions. Net charter rates are charter rates after the payment of commissions. In the case of voyage charters, the charter rate represents revenue recognized on a pro rata basis over the duration of the voyage from load to discharge port less related voyage expenses.

(3) Commissions reflect payments made to third-party brokers or our charterers.

(4) The start dates listed reflect either actual start dates or, in the case of contracted charters that had not commenced as of July 18, 2025, the scheduled start dates. Actual start dates and redelivery dates may differ from the referenced scheduled start and redelivery dates depending on the terms of the charter and market conditions and does not reflect the options to extend the period time charter.

(5) Charterer of MV Kanaris agreed to reimburse us for part of the cost of the scrubbers and BWTS installed on the vessel, which is recorded by increasing the recognized daily charter rate by $634 over the remaining tenor of the time charter party.

(6) A period time charter for a duration of 3 years at a gross daily charter rate of $22,500 plus a one-off $3.0 million payment upon charter commencement. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter for an additional year at a gross daily charter rate of $27,500. In September 2024, the Company agreed the extension of the long-term period time charter. The new time charter period will commence in December 2024 with a minimum duration of four years until July 2028 at a gross daily time charter rate of $24,000, plus a one-off $2.5 million payment upon the new period charter commencement, plus compensation for the use of the Scrubber.

(7) MV Lake Despina was sold and leased back in April 2021 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of seven years with a purchase option in favor of the Company five years and six months following the commencement of the bareboat charter period at a predetermined purchase price.

(8) MV Vassos was sold and leased back in May 2022 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(9) A period time charter for a duration of two and a half years at a gross daily charter rate linked to the BCI 5TC times 117%. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter for an additional three years at a gross daily charter rate of $23,000.

(10) MV Aghia Sofia was sold and leased back in September 2022 on a bareboat charter basis, for a period of five years with purchase options in favor of the Company commencing three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(11) MV Zoe, MV Kypros Land, MV Venus Heritage and MV Venus History were sold and leased back in November 2019, on a bareboat charter basis, one for a period of eight years and three for a period of seven and a half years, with a purchase option in favor of the Company five years and nine months following the commencement of the bareboat charter period at a predetermined purchase price. The purchase options were exercised in August 2024 and all four vessels will be acquired in August 2025.

(12) A period time charter of five years at a daily gross charter rate of $11,750 for the first two years and a gross daily charter rate linked to the BPI-82 5TC times 97% minus $2,150, for the remaining period.

(13) A period time charter of five years at a daily gross charter rate of $13,800 for the first two years and a gross daily charter rate linked to the BPI-82 5TC times 97% minus $2,150, for the remaining period.

(14) MV Pedhoulas Cedrus was sold and leased back in February 2021 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(15) MV Rizokarpaso was sold and leased back in November 2023 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(16) MV Troodos Sun was sold and leased back in September 2021 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years, with purchase options in favor of the Company commencing three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(17) A period time charter for a duration of 18 to 21 months at a gross daily charter rate of $26,000. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter for an additional duration of 18 to 21 months at the same gross daily charter rate.

(18) Scrubber benefit was agreed on the basis of consumption of heavy fuel oil and the price differential between the heavy fuel oil and the compliant fuel cost for the voyage and is not included on the daily gross charter rate presented.

(19) MV Ammoxostos was sold and leased back in January 2024 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(20) MV Pedhoulas Trader was sold and leased back in September 2023 on a bareboat charter basis for a period of ten years with a purchase option in favor of the Company three years following the commencement of the bareboat charter period and a purchase obligation at the end of the bareboat charter period, all at predetermined purchase prices.

(21) A period time charter for a duration of about 4 to 7 months at a daily gross charter rate of $18,000 for the first 35 days and a daily gross charter rate of $22,000 for the remaining period.

(22) In March 2023, the Company entered into an agreement to sell MV Efrossini, a 2012 Japanese-built, Panamax class vessel to an unaffiliated third party at a gross sale price of $22.5 million. The sale was consummated in July 2023, and upon delivery of the vessel to her new owners, renamed MV Arethousa, she was immediately chartered back by the Company at a gross daily charter rate of $16,050 for a period of 10 to 14 months. In July 2024 the Company extended the period of the charter agreement for a duration of five to seven months at a gross daily charter rate of $15,500 commencing from September 2024. In October 2024 the Company further extended the period of the charter agreement for an additional duration of four to seven months commencing from February 2025 at a gross daily charter rate of $13,750 for the first four months and $15,500 thereafter. In May 2025 the Company further extended the period of the charter agreement for an additional duration of three to five months commencing from June 2025 at a gross daily charter rate linked to the BPI-74 4TC times 107.5%.

(23) A period time charter for a duration of 22 to 26 months at a gross daily charter rate of $20,000. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter to a total duration of 34 to 36 months at the same gross daily charter rate.

(24) A period time charter for a duration of 48 to 60 months at a gross daily charter rate of $25,950. The charter agreement also grants the charterer an option to extend the period time charter for an additional duration of 12 to 30 months at a gross daily charter rate of $26,250.

(25) A period time charter for a duration of about 3 months at a daily gross charter rate of $9,500 for the first 80 days and a daily gross charter rate linked to the BKI-1A times 115% for the remaining period.

(26) A period time charter for a duration of 5 to 7 months at a daily gross charter rate of $8,000 for the first 40 days and a daily gross charter rate of $12,350 for the remaining period.

(27) A period time charter for a duration of 5 to 8 months at a daily gross charter rate of $12,500 for the first 50 days and a daily gross charter rate of $14,250 for the remaining period.

(28) A period time charter for a duration of 8 to 11 months at a daily gross charter rate of $10,400 for the first 45 days and a daily gross charter rate of $14,700 for the remaining period.

(29) A period time charter for a duration of 10 to 12 months at a daily gross charter rate of $15,000 for the first 30 days and a daily gross charter rate of $16,000 for the remaining period.

(30) A spot time charter at a daily gross charter rate of $10,750 plus ballast bonus of $0.1 million upon charter commencement.





About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB,” “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for dry-bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, tariffs imposed as a result of trade war and trade protectionism, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

