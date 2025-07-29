American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income available to common stockholders of $5.5 million and $48.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, or $0.09 and $0.79 per diluted share, respectively.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net income available to common stockholders of $5.5 million and $48.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , respectively, or $0.09 and $0.79 per diluted share, respectively.

FFO excluding lease termination fees and litigation income of $0.51 and $1.03 per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , respectively, compared to $0.60 and $1.19 per diluted share for the same periods in 2024.

Same-store cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") de creased 0.3 % and increased 1.4 % year-over-year for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024.

Increased 2025 FFO per diluted share guidance to a range of $1.89 to $2.01 with a midpoint of $1.95, an approximately 1% increase over prior guidance.

Leased approximately 69,000 comparable office square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 10% and decrease of 2% , respectively, during the second quarter.

Leased approximately 213,000 comparable retail square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 22% and 7%, respectively, during the second quarter.

Financial Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders $ 5,456 $ 11,904 $ 47,991 $ 31,164 Basic and diluted income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.52 FFO attributable to common stock and common units $ 39,723 $ 46,113 $ 79,668 $ 100,761 FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ 1.32 FFO per diluted share and unit, excluding lease termination fees and litigation income (1) $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 1.03 $ 1.19





(1) Excludes $0.8 million in lease termination fees recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and $10.0 million in litigation income recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $44.5 million gain on sale recognized for Del Monte Center and a $1.6 million net increase in our same-store retail segment due to new tenant leases signed and scheduled rent increases. These increases were offset by $10 million in litigation income received during the first quarter of 2024 relating to building specifications for one of the existing buildings at our office project in University Town Center (San Diego), higher net interest expense of approximately $6.0 million primarily due to the $525 million in principal amount of 6.15% senior notes due 2034 and the decrease in capitalized interest from the completion of La Jolla Commons III and One Beach, $4.5 million net decrease in our office segment due to lower occupancy and annualized base rents at Torrey Reserve Campus, First & Main and Lloyd Portfolio and increased $2.0 million in depreciation and amortization expense with new assets placed in operations at La Jolla Commons III and the acquisition of Genesee Park, and $1.3 million decrease related to the hotel portion of our mixed-use property due to a decrease in tourism.

FFO decreased $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due the litigation income received during the first quarter of 2024, an increase in our interest expense, a decrease in our retail segment due to the sale of Del Monte Center, and a decrease in our office segment due to lower occupancy and annualized base rent. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in our same-store retail segment due to higher occupancy and average monthly base rent.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release.

Leasing

The portfolio leased status as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total Portfolio Office 82.0% 85.5% 86.6% Retail 97.7% 97.4% 94.5% Multifamily 88.1% 90.0% 90.0% Mixed-Use: Retail 95.0% 89.3% 95.7% Hotel 85.3% 84.6% 88.1% Same-Store Portfolio (1) Office 86.9% 87.6% 88.8% Retail 97.7% 97.4% 97.8% Multifamily 87.4% 89.7% 90.0% Mixed-Use: Retail 95.0% 89.3% 95.7% Hotel 85.3% 84.6% 88.1%





(1) Same-store leased percentages excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025, (iv) La Jolla Commons III (office) which was placed into operations on April 1, 2025 and (v) land held for development (office).

During the second quarter of 2025, the company signed 52 leases for approximately 322,500 square feet of office and retail space, as well as 577 multifamily apartment leases. Renewals accounted for 69% of the comparable office leases, 90% of the comparable retail leases, and 68% of the residential leases.

Office and Retail

The annualized base rent per leased square foot as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:

3rd Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 Office Weighted Average Portfolio $56.39 $55.92 $56.49 $56.36 Retail Weighted Average Portfolio $27.29 $27.35 $29.64 $29.57

On a comparable basis (i.e., leases for which there was a former tenant) our office and retail leasing spreads as of the end of the indicated quarter are shown below:

3rd Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 Office

Cash Basis % Change Over Prior Rent 7.8% 1.6% 7.8% (2.0)% Straight-Line Basis % Change Over Prior Rent 16.4% 11.0% 15.2% 9.6% Retail

Cash Basis % Change Over Prior Rent 4.4% 6.5% 13.3% 7.4% Straight-Line Basis % Change Over Prior Rent 18.7% 30.8% 21.0% 21.9%

On a comparable basis (i.e., leases for which there was a former tenant) during the second quarter of 2025 and trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2025, our office and retail leasing spreads are shown below:

Number of Leases Signed Comparable Leased Sq. Ft. Average Cash Basis % Change Over Prior Rent Average Cash Contractual Rent Per Sq. Ft. Prior Average Cash Contractual Rent Per Sq. Ft. Straight-Line Basis % Change Over Prior Rent Office

Q2 2025 13 69,000 (2.0)% $40.93 $41.74 9.6% Last 4 Quarters 43 228,000 3.5% $48.31 $46.69 12.9% Retail

Q2 2025 30 213,000 7.4% $31.59 $29.41 21.9% Last 4 Quarters 83 594,000 7.6% $30.56 $28.40 22.9%

Multifamily

The average monthly base rent per leased unit as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:

3rd Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 Average Monthly Base Rent per Leased Unit $ 2,739 $ 2,683 $ 2,699 $ 2,732

Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, same-store cash NOI decreased 0.3% and increased 1.4%, respectively, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The same-store cash NOI by segment was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Cash Basis: Office $ 35,501 $ 35,730 (0.6 ) % $ 70,819 $ 69,244 2.3 % Retail 16,891 16,163 4.5 33,274 31,714 4.9 Multifamily 8,881 9,240 (3.9 ) 18,444 18,753 (1.6 ) Mixed-Use 5,681 6,000 (5.3 ) 11,045 12,066 (8.5 ) Same-store Cash NOI (1)(2) $ 66,954 $ 67,133 (0.3 ) % $ 133,582 $ 131,777 1.4 %





(1) Same-store excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025, (iv) La Jolla Commons III (office) which was placed into operations on April 1, 2025 and (v) land held for development (office). (2) Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance.

Same-store cash NOI is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of same-store cash NOI to net income is attached to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2025, the company had gross real estate assets of $3.7 billion and liquidity of $543.7 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $143.7 million and $400.0 million of availability on its line of credit. At June 30, 2025, the company had only 1 out of 31 assets encumbered by a mortgage.

Dividends

The company declared dividends on its shares of common stock of $0.340 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividends were paid on June 18, 2025.

In addition, the company has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.340 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid in cash on September 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of September 4, 2025.

Guidance

The company increased its 2025 FFO per diluted share guidance to a range of $1.89 to $2.01 per share, an increase of approximately 1% at midpoint from the prior 2025 FFO per diluted share guidance range of $1.87 to $2.01 per share.

Management will discuss the company's revised guidance in more detail during tomorrow's earnings call. Except as discussed during the call, the company's revised guidance excludes any impact from future acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances or repurchases, debt financing or repayments. The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including certain assumptions with respect to leasing activity, rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, credit spreads and the amount and timing of acquisition and development activities. The company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Financial Information

American Assets Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Real estate, at cost Operating real estate $ 3,656,674 $ 3,449,009 Construction in progress 68,067 176,868 Held for development 487 487 3,725,228 3,626,364 Accumulated depreciation (1,090,834 ) (1,038,878 ) Net real estate 2,634,394 2,587,486 Cash and cash equivalents 143,736 425,659 Accounts receivable, net 6,491 6,905 Deferred rent receivables, net 86,357 88,059 Other assets, net 84,698 87,737 Real estate assets held for sale — 77,519 Total assets $ 2,955,676 $ 3,273,365 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Secured notes payable, net $ 74,804 $ 74,759 Unsecured notes payable, net 1,611,829 1,935,756 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 66,606 63,693 Security deposits payable 9,206 8,896 Other liabilities and deferred credits, net 59,386 62,588 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale — 3,352 Total liabilities 1,821,831 2,149,044 Commitments and contingencies Equity: American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 61,152,542 and 61,138,238 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 612 611 Additional paid-in capital 1,478,222 1,474,869 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (297,518 ) (304,339 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,809 4,760 Total American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,184,125 1,175,901 Noncontrolling interests (50,280 ) (51,580 ) Total equity 1,133,845 1,124,321 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,955,676 $ 3,273,365

American Assets Trust, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Rental income $ 101,070 $ 105,094 $ 204,021 $ 210,115 Other property income 6,863 5,796 12,519 11,470 Total revenue 107,933 110,890 216,540 221,585 Expenses: Rental expenses 29,678 29,505 59,978 59,346 Real estate taxes 10,645 10,843 21,650 22,089 General and administrative 8,850 8,737 18,162 17,579 Depreciation and amortization 32,782 31,011 63,276 61,228 Total operating expenses 81,955 80,096 163,066 160,242 Gain on sale of real estate — — 44,476 — Operating income 25,978 30,794 97,950 61,343 Interest expense, net (19,784 ) (16,289 ) (38,564 ) (32,544 ) Other income, net 927 789 1,842 11,118 Net income 7,121 15,294 61,228 39,917 Net income attributable to restricted shares (206 ) (195 ) (409 ) (391 ) Net income attributable to unitholders in the Operating Partnership (1,459 ) (3,195 ) (12,828 ) (8,362 ) Net income attributable to American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders $ 5,456 $ 11,904 $ 47,991 $ 31,164 Net income per share Basic income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 60,540,125 60,312,878 60,538,720 60,311,399 Diluted income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 76,721,662 76,494,415 76,720,257 76,492,936 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.340 $ 0.335 $ 0.680 $ 0.670

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations

The company's FFO attributable to common stockholders and operating partnership unitholders and reconciliation to net income is as follows (in thousands except shares and per share data, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Funds From Operations (FFO) Net income $ 7,121 $ 61,228 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 32,782 63,276 Gain on sale of real estate — (44,476 ) FFO, as defined by NAREIT $ 39,903 $ 80,028 Less: Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards (180 ) (360 ) FFO attributable to common stock and units $ 39,723 $ 79,668 FFO per diluted share/unit $ 0.52 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of common shares and units, diluted 76,711,831 76,716,676

Reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income

The company's reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income is as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Same-store cash NOI (1) $ 66,954 $ 67,133 $ 133,582 $ 131,777 Non-same-store cash NOI (783 ) 2,094 (449 ) 3,929 Cash NOI $ 66,171 $ 69,227 $ 133,133 $ 135,706 Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements (2) 919 213 1,093 348 Non-cash revenue and other operating expenses (3) 520 1,102 686 4,096 General and administrative (8,850 ) (8,737 ) (18,162 ) (17,579 ) Depreciation and amortization (32,782 ) (31,011 ) (63,276 ) (61,228 ) Interest expense, net (19,784 ) (16,289 ) (38,564 ) (32,544 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — 44,476 — Other income, net 927 789 1,842 11,118 Net income $ 7,121 $ 15,294 $ 61,228 $ 39,917 Number of properties included in same-store analysis 29 30 29 30





(1) Same-store excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025, (iv) La Jolla Commons III (office) which was placed into operations on April 1, 2025 and (v) land held for development (office). (2) Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance. (3) Represents adjustments related to the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances, the amortization of above (below) market rents, the amortization of lease incentives paid to tenants, the amortization of other lease intangibles, and straight-line rent expense for our lease of the Annex at The Landmark at One Market.

Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the company's Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Funds from Operations

The company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The company also believes that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the company's operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the company does, and, accordingly, the company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the company's performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of the company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including the company's ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. FFO also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.

Cash Net Operating Income

The company uses NOI internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the company's properties. The company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the company's properties as this measure is not affected by (1) the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, (2) the cost of funds of the property owner, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP or (4) general and administrative expenses and other gains and losses that are specific to the property owner. The company believes the exclusion of these items from net income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the company's properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the company's properties but does not measure the company's performance as a whole. Cash NOI is therefore not a substitute for net income as computed in accordance with GAAP.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance. The company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant reimbursements (other than tenant improvement reimbursements), ground lease rental income and other property income) less property and related expenses (property expenses, ground lease expense, property marketing costs, real estate taxes and insurance), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent, amortization of lease intangibles, amortization of lease incentives and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes lease termination fees, tenant improvement reimbursements, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other nonproperty income and losses, acquisition-related expense, gains and losses from property dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the company's cash NOI may not be comparable to the cash NOIs of other REITs.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.3 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,302 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions, including the impact of tariffs and other trade restrictions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyberattacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

