Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three Months and Year Ended June 30, 2025

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the "Company") (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, of $1.2 million compared to net income of $638,000 reported for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 and $0.38, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $3.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company's basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.27 and $1.26, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.18 and $1.17, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The Company reported the following highlights during the year ended June 30, 2025:

Book value per share increased to $17.66 at June 30, 2025 from $16.80 at June 30, 2024.

There were no advances from the FHLB at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

Other borrowings totaled $4.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024.

The increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $612,000, or 14.2%, in net interest income, an increase of $173,000, or 34.2%, in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $188,000, or 101.1%, in the provision for income taxes, an increase of $54,000, or 1.4%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $1,000, or 2.2%, in the provision for credit losses. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $794,000, or 23.0%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $181,000, or 2.3%, in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in net income for the year ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $421,000, or 26.6%, in non-interest income, a decrease of $278,000, or 1.7%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $166,000 in the recovery of credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $290,000, or 60.9%, in the provision for income taxes and a decrease of $280,000, or 1.5%, in net interest income. The decrease in net interest income for the year ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million, or 4.4%, in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million, or 8.7%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.55% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.38% for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.23% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.08% for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 458,504 6.05 % $ 485,859 5.85 % Investment securities 95,524 2.72 98,277 2.13 Interest-earning deposits 12,581 2.26 19,094 4.97 Total interest-earning assets $ 566,609 5.41 % $ 603,230 5.21 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 94,333 1.74 % $ 75,523 1.18 % NOW accounts 68,425 1.16 67,460 0.72 Money market accounts 75,492 2.05 78,543 2.53 Certificates of deposit 180,979 3.53 224,791 4.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 419,229 2.48 446,317 2.98 Other bank borrowings 4,101 7.43 7,149 8.38 FHLB advances 55 0.00 - - Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 423,385 2.52 % $ 453,466 3.07 %





For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 460,356 5.94 % $ 499,237 5.81 % Investment securities 96,178 2.36 106,526 2.33 Interest-earning deposits 20,647 4.12 8,550 4.34 Total interest-earning assets $ 577,181 5.28 % $ 614,313 5.19 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 90,458 1.71 % $ 74,135 0.65 % NOW accounts 70,375 1.17 67,224 0.53 Money market accounts 76,494 2.16 93,178 2.46 Certificates of deposit 189,204 3.92 213,662 4.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 426,531 2.68 448,199 2.68 Other bank borrowings 4,650 7.53 8,700 8.45 FHLB advances 14 0.00 3,119 5.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 431,195 2.73 % $ 460,018 2.81 %





The $173,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $122,000 in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $30,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, an increase of $19,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $1,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, and a $1,000 gain on sale of real estate. The $421,000 increase in non-interest income for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior year was primarily due to a decrease of $150,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $134,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $119,000 in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $44,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $6,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $32,000 in loss on sale of securities.

The $54,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, is primarily attributable to increases of $190,000 in data processing expense, $66,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $31,000 in audit and examination fees. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $114,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $36,000 in advertising expense, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $24,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, $15,000 in professional fees, $7,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $3,000 in other non-interest expense, and $1,000 in loan and collection expense. The $278,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, is primarily attributable to decreases of $584,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $217,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $215,000 in advertising expense, $68,000 in other non-interest expense, $62,000 in professional fees, $49,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $46,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, and $21,000 in loan and collection expense. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $784,000 in data processing expense, $152,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $48,000 in audit and examination fees. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices, which resulted in the increases for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $28.0 million, or 4.4%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $609.5 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $17.6 million, or 50.4%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.3 million at June 30, 2025, net loans receivable of $9.9 million, or 2.1%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $461.0 million at June 30, 2025, premises and equipment of $1.0 million, or 5.7%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.3 million at June 30, 2025, core deposit intangible of $284,000, or 23.7%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $915,000 at June 30, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $193,000, or 11.1%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.5 at June 30, 2025, other assets of $46,000, or 3.4%, from $1.35 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.31 million at June 30, 2025, and deferred tax asset of $18,000, or 1.5%, from $1.18 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.16 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by increases in real estate owned of $552,000, or 132.1% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $970,000 at June 30, 2025, investment securities of $277,000, or 0.3%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $96.2 million at June 30, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $116,000, or 1.7%, from $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million at June 30, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $61,000, or 3.4%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.84 million at June 30, 2025.

Total liabilities decreased $30.4 million, or 5.2%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $554.3 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $27.7 million, or 4.8%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $546.3 million at June 30, 2025, and other borrowings of $3.0 million, or 42.9%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $4.0 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $273,000, or 8.6%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.5 million at June 30, 2025, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $22,000, or 4.2%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $543,000 at June 30, 2025. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $27.5 million, or 12.8%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $187.4 million at June 30, 2025, money market deposits of $11.7 million, or 13.7%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $73.8 million at June 30, 2025, and non-interest deposits of $7.9 million, or 6.1%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $122.4 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $19.0 million, or 24.8%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $95.6 million at June 30, 2025, and NOW accounts of $506,000, or 0.8%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $67.1 million at June 30, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, the Company had $3.3 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.9 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of six one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one single-family residence in other real estate owned at June 30, 2025, compared to five one-to-four family residential loans, four home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025 the Company had eight one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one consumer loan classified as substandard, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $2.4 million, or 4.5%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $55.2 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the year ended June 30, 2025 of $3.9 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $681,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $425,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $111,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $1.6 million, and stock repurchases of $1.1 million.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data)





June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $10,380 and $25,505 at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively) $ 17,347 $ 34,948 Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost June 30, 2025: $36,695; June 30, 2024: $30,348, respectively) 34,246 27,037 Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value June 30, 2025: $51,139; June 30, 2024: $54,450, respectively) 61,334 67,302 Other Securities 650 1,614 Loans Held-for-Sale 1,540 1,733 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (June 30, 2025: $4,484; June 30, 2024: $4,574, respectively) 461,004 470,852 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,836 1,775 Premises and Equipment, Net 17,266 18,303 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,926 6,810 Goodwill 2,990 2,990 Core Deposit Intangible 915 1,199 Deferred Tax Asset 1,163 1,181 Real Estate Owned 970 418 Other Assets 1,305 1,350 Total Assets $ 609,492 $ 637,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 122,416 $ 130,334 Interest-bearing 423,874 443,673 Total Deposits 546,290 574,007 Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance 543 521 Other Borrowings 4,000 7,000 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities 3,454 3,181 Total Liabilities 554,287 584,709 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding - - Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,084,764 and 3,142,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 32 32 Additional Paid-in Capital 42,187 41,739 Unearned ESOP Stock (321 ) (408 ) Retained Earnings 15,241 14,055 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,934 ) (2,615 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 55,205 52,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 609,492 $ 637,512





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 6,920 $ 7,064 $ 27,346 $ 29,016 Investment securities 112 78 325 651 Mortgage-backed securities 535 441 1,941 1,826 Other interest-earning assets 71 236 850 371 Total interest income 7,638 7,819 30,462 31,864 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,589 3,310 11,441 11,998 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - - - 180 Other bank borrowings 76 149 350 735 Total interest expense 2,665 3,459 11,791 12,913 Net interest income 4,973 4,360 18,671 18,951 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 46 45 (126 ) 40 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,927 4,315 18,797 18,911 NON-INTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 203 81 384 265 Gain(Loss) on sale of real estate 1 - (265 ) (415 ) Gain(Loss) on sale of securities - - (6 ) 26 Income on bank owned life insurance 29 28 116 110 Service charges on deposit accounts 403 373 1,568 1,524 Other income 43 24 208 74 Total non-interest income 679 506 2,005 1,584 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 2,273 2,387 8,940 9,524 Occupancy and equipment 643 577 2,354 2,202 Data processing 332 142 1,439 655 Audit and examination fees 124 93 597 549 Franchise and bank shares tax 135 168 439 656 Advertising 22 58 145 360 Professional fees 99 114 495 557 Loan and collection 30 31 134 155 Amortization core deposit intangible 69 76 285 334 Deposit insurance premium 80 104 347 393 Other expenses 244 247 973 1,041 Total non-interest expense 4,051 3,997 16,148 16,426 Income before income taxes 1,555 824 4,654 4,069 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE 374 186 766 476 NET INCOME $ 1,181 $ 638 $ 3,888 $ 3,593 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 1.27 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 1.26 $ 1.17





Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Selected Operating Ratios(1): Average interest rate spread 2.89 % 2.15 % 2.55 % 2.38 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 2.91 % 3.23 % 3.08 % Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.40 % 0.63 % 0.55 % Return on average equity 8.64 % 5.07 % 7.31 % 7.01 % Asset Quality Ratios(2): Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.54 % 0.31 % 0.54 % 0.31 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 191.99 % 228.70 % 191.99 % 228.70 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at period end 3,084,764 3,142,168 3,084,764 3,142,168 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,032,234 3,056,633 3,054,254 3,044,081 Diluted 3,065,150 3,049,576 3,076,694 3,082,560



