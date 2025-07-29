Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three Months and Year Ended June 30, 2025

Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, of $1.2 million compared to net income of $638,000 reported for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 and $0.38, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $3.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.27 and $1.26, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.18 and $1.17, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The Company reported the following highlights during the year ended June 30, 2025:

  • Book value per share increased to $17.66 at June 30, 2025 from $16.80 at June 30, 2024.
  • There were no advances from the FHLB at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.
  • Other borrowings totaled $4.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024.

The increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $612,000, or 14.2%, in net interest income, an increase of $173,000, or 34.2%, in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $188,000, or 101.1%, in the provision for income taxes, an increase of $54,000, or 1.4%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $1,000, or 2.2%, in the provision for credit losses. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $794,000, or 23.0%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $181,000, or 2.3%, in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in net income for the year ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $421,000, or 26.6%, in non-interest income, a decrease of $278,000, or 1.7%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $166,000 in the recovery of credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $290,000, or 60.9%, in the provision for income taxes and a decrease of $280,000, or 1.5%, in net interest income. The decrease in net interest income for the year ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million, or 4.4%, in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million, or 8.7%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.55% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.38% for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.23% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.08% for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average
Balance		  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Average
Yield/Rate		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                
Loans receivable $458,504   6.05% $485,859   5.85%
Investment securities  95,524   2.72   98,277   2.13 
Interest-earning deposits  12,581   2.26   19,094   4.97 
Total interest-earning assets $566,609   5.41% $603,230   5.21%
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Savings accounts $94,333   1.74% $75,523   1.18%
NOW accounts  68,425   1.16   67,460   0.72 
Money market accounts  75,492   2.05   78,543   2.53 
Certificates of deposit  180,979   3.53   224,791   4.42 
Total interest-bearing deposits  419,229   2.48   446,317   2.98 
Other bank borrowings  4,101   7.43   7,149   8.38 
FHLB advances  55   0.00   -   - 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $423,385   2.52% $453,466   3.07%


  For the Year Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average
Balance		  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Average
Yield/Rate		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                
  Loans receivable $460,356   5.94% $499,237   5.81%
  Investment securities  96,178   2.36   106,526   2.33 
  Interest-earning deposits  20,647   4.12   8,550   4.34 
Total interest-earning assets $577,181   5.28% $614,313   5.19%
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
  Savings accounts $90,458   1.71% $74,135   0.65%
  NOW accounts  70,375   1.17   67,224   0.53 
  Money market accounts  76,494   2.16   93,178   2.46 
  Certificates of deposit  189,204   3.92   213,662   4.15 
Total interest-bearing deposits  426,531   2.68   448,199   2.68 
  Other bank borrowings  4,650   7.53   8,700   8.45 
  FHLB advances  14   0.00   3,119   5.77 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $431,195   2.73% $460,018   2.81%


The $173,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $122,000 in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $30,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, an increase of $19,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $1,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, and a $1,000 gain on sale of real estate. The $421,000 increase in non-interest income for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior year was primarily due to a decrease of $150,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $134,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $119,000 in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $44,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $6,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $32,000 in loss on sale of securities.

The $54,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, is primarily attributable to increases of $190,000 in data processing expense, $66,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $31,000 in audit and examination fees. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $114,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $36,000 in advertising expense, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $24,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, $15,000 in professional fees, $7,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $3,000 in other non-interest expense, and $1,000 in loan and collection expense. The $278,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to the year ended June 30, 2024, is primarily attributable to decreases of $584,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $217,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $215,000 in advertising expense, $68,000 in other non-interest expense, $62,000 in professional fees, $49,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $46,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, and $21,000 in loan and collection expense. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $784,000 in data processing expense, $152,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $48,000 in audit and examination fees. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices, which resulted in the increases for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $28.0 million, or 4.4%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $609.5 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $17.6 million, or 50.4%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.3 million at June 30, 2025, net loans receivable of $9.9 million, or 2.1%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $461.0 million at June 30, 2025, premises and equipment of $1.0 million, or 5.7%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.3 million at June 30, 2025, core deposit intangible of $284,000, or 23.7%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $915,000 at June 30, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $193,000, or 11.1%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.5 at June 30, 2025, other assets of $46,000, or 3.4%, from $1.35 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.31 million at June 30, 2025, and deferred tax asset of $18,000, or 1.5%, from $1.18 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.16 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by increases in real estate owned of $552,000, or 132.1% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $970,000 at June 30, 2025, investment securities of $277,000, or 0.3%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $96.2 million at June 30, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $116,000, or 1.7%, from $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million at June 30, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $61,000, or 3.4%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.84 million at June 30, 2025.

Total liabilities decreased $30.4 million, or 5.2%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $554.3 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $27.7 million, or 4.8%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $546.3 million at June 30, 2025, and other borrowings of $3.0 million, or 42.9%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $4.0 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $273,000, or 8.6%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.5 million at June 30, 2025, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $22,000, or 4.2%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $543,000 at June 30, 2025. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $27.5 million, or 12.8%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $187.4 million at June 30, 2025, money market deposits of $11.7 million, or 13.7%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $73.8 million at June 30, 2025, and non-interest deposits of $7.9 million, or 6.1%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $122.4 million at June 30, 2025, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $19.0 million, or 24.8%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $95.6 million at June 30, 2025, and NOW accounts of $506,000, or 0.8%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $67.1 million at June 30, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, the Company had $3.3 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.9 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of six one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one single-family residence in other real estate owned at June 30, 2025, compared to five one-to-four family residential loans, four home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025 the Company had eight one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one consumer loan classified as substandard, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $2.4 million, or 4.5%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $55.2 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the year ended June 30, 2025 of $3.9 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $681,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $425,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $111,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $1.6 million, and stock repurchases of $1.1 million.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, and intend, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could, or may. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Companys loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Companys business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Companys financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Companys operations, markets, products, services and fees.

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share and per share data)


  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $10,380 and $25,505 at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively) $17,347  $34,948 
Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost June 30, 2025: $36,695; June 30, 2024: $30,348, respectively)  34,246   27,037 
Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value June 30, 2025: $51,139; June 30, 2024: $54,450, respectively)  61,334   67,302 
Other Securities  650   1,614 
Loans Held-for-Sale  1,540   1,733 
Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (June 30, 2025: $4,484; June 30, 2024: $4,574, respectively)  461,004   470,852 
Accrued Interest Receivable  1,836   1,775 
Premises and Equipment, Net  17,266   18,303 
Bank Owned Life Insurance  6,926   6,810 
Goodwill  2,990   2,990 
Core Deposit Intangible  915   1,199 
Deferred Tax Asset  1,163   1,181 
Real Estate Owned  970   418 
Other Assets  1,305   1,350 
         
Total Assets $609,492  $637,512 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY        
         
LIABILITIES        
         
  Deposits:        
 Non-interest bearing $122,416  $130,334 
 Interest-bearing  423,874   443,673 
    Total Deposits  546,290   574,007 
  Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance  543   521 
 Other Borrowings  4,000   7,000 
 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities  3,454   3,181 
         
Total Liabilities  554,287   584,709 
         
STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY        
         
Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding  -   - 
         
Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,084,764 and 3,142,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively  32   32 
   Additional Paid-in Capital  42,187   41,739 
   Unearned ESOP Stock  (321)  (408)
   Retained Earnings  15,241   14,055 
   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (1,934)  (2,615)
         
Total Stockholders Equity  55,205   52,803 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY $609,492  $637,512 


HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 


  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
INTEREST INCOME                
Loans, including fees $6,920  $7,064  $27,346  $29,016 
Investment securities  112   78   325   651 
Mortgage-backed securities  535   441   1,941   1,826 
Other interest-earning assets  71   236   850   371 
Total interest income  7,638   7,819   30,462   31,864 
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits  2,589   3,310   11,441   11,998 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  -   -   -   180 
Other bank borrowings  76   149   350   735 
Total interest expense  2,665   3,459   11,791   12,913 
     Net interest income  4,973   4,360   18,671   18,951 
                 
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES  46   45   (126)  40 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   4,927   4,315   18,797   18,911 
                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME                
Gain on sale of loans  203   81   384   265 
Gain(Loss) on sale of real estate  1   -   (265)  (415)
Gain(Loss) on sale of securities  -   -   (6)  26 
Income on bank owned life insurance  29   28   116   110 
Service charges on deposit accounts  403   373   1,568   1,524 
Other income  43   24   208   74 
                 
Total non-interest income  679   506   2,005   1,584 
                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                
Compensation and benefits  2,273   2,387   8,940   9,524 
Occupancy and equipment  643   577   2,354   2,202 
Data processing  332   142   1,439   655 
Audit and examination fees  124   93   597   549 
Franchise and bank shares tax  135   168   439   656 
Advertising  22   58   145   360 
Professional fees  99   114   495   557 
Loan and collection  30   31   134   155 
Amortization core deposit intangible  69   76   285   334 
Deposit insurance premium  80   104   347   393 
Other expenses  244   247   973   1,041 
Total non-interest expense  4,051   3,997   16,148   16,426 
                 
Income before income taxes  1,555   824   4,654   4,069 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE  374   186   766   476 
                 
NET INCOME $1,181  $638  $3,888  $3,593 
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE                
Basic $0.39  $0.21  $1.27  $1.18 
Diluted $0.38  $0.21  $1.26  $1.17 


  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Selected Operating Ratios(1):                
Average interest rate spread  2.89%  2.15%  2.55%  2.38%
Net interest margin  3.52%  2.91%  3.23%  3.08%
Return on average assets  0.78%  0.40%  0.63%  0.55%
Return on average equity  8.64%  5.07%  7.31%  7.01%
                 
Asset Quality Ratios(2):                
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  0.54%  0.31%  0.54%  0.31%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans  191.99%  228.70%  191.99%  228.70%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable  0.96%  0.96%  0.96%  0.96%
                 
Per Share Data:                
Shares outstanding at period end  3,084,764   3,142,168   3,084,764   3,142,168 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  3,032,234   3,056,633   3,054,254   3,044,081 
Diluted  3,065,150   3,049,576   3,076,694   3,082,560 


      
(1)         Ratios for the three-month period are annualized.    
(2)         Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.    
 

            








        

            

                

                    
