Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

  • Net service revenue increased $30.7 million to $621.9 million compared to $591.2 million in 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $28.1 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $26.3 million ($26.1 million, net of tax), compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.9 million ($11.5 million, net of tax) in 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.84 compared to $0.98 in 2024.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $80.8 million compared to $73.2 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $51.4 million compared to $43.5 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.54 compared to $1.32 in 2024.

Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

  • Net service revenue increased $54.0 million to $1,216.6 million compared to $1,162.6 million in 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $89.1 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $43.0 million ($42.7 million, net of tax) and a $48.1 million gain on an equity method investment ($35.6 million, net of tax), compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $46.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $32.6 million ($31.3 million, net of tax) in 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.68 compared to $1.42 in 2024.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $149.6 million compared to $133.0 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $93.0 million compared to $77.5 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.80 compared to $2.35 in 2024.

* See pages 2 and 8 - 9 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the second quarter 2025 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the end of the waiver period under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net service revenue$621,861  $591,187  $1,216,642  $1,162,601 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 348,470   326,933   682,520   648,470 
General and administrative expenses:       
Salaries and benefits 130,322   129,323   262,290   257,269 
Non-cash compensation 7,266   7,828   13,489   15,261 
Merger-related expenses 26,277   11,901   43,046   32,568 
Depreciation and amortization 4,372   4,386   8,819   8,657 
Impairment 883      883    
Other 58,693   58,602   116,658   116,543 
Total operating expenses 576,283   538,973   1,127,705   1,078,768 
Operating income 45,578   52,214   88,937   83,833 
Other income (expense):       
Interest income 3,016   1,617   5,889   3,344 
Interest expense (6,415)  (7,895)  (12,837)  (16,014)
Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,641   1,515   3,435   2,425 
Gain on equity method investment       48,093    
Miscellaneous, net 4,506   1,779   6,014   2,869 
Total other income (expense), net 2,748   (2,984)  50,594   (7,376)
Income before income taxes 48,326   49,230   139,531   76,457 
Income tax expense (19,274)  (16,657)  (48,658)  (29,290)
Net income 29,052   32,573   90,873   47,167 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (968)  (272)  (1,777)  (466)
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$28,084  $32,301  $89,096  $46,701 
Basic earnings per common share:       
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.85  $0.99  $2.71  $1.43 
Weighted average shares outstanding 32,849   32,706   32,822   32,688 
Diluted earnings per common share:       
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders$0.84  $0.98  $2.68  $1.42 
Weighted average shares outstanding 33,289   33,047   33,231   32,992 
                


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
 
 June 30, 2025 December 31,
2024
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$337,304  $303,242 
Patient accounts receivable 295,521   296,075 
Prepaid expenses 18,282   13,072 
Other current assets 11,091   19,694 
Total current assets 662,198   632,083 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $104,613 and $100,890 38,273   42,108 
Operating lease right of use assets 86,614   81,500 
Goodwill 1,213,888   1,213,888 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,134 and $18,787 79,243   81,155 
Other assets 135,169   87,980 
Total assets$2,215,385  $2,138,714 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$29,789  $39,956 
Payroll and employee benefits 138,515   151,995 
Accrued expenses 150,379   152,564 
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group 106,000   106,000 
Current portion of long-term obligations 36,799   37,968 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,879   25,909 
Total current liabilities 488,361   514,392 
Long-term obligations, less current portion 326,425   339,313 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 60,404   56,111 
Deferred income tax liabilities 64,445   48,051 
Other long-term obligations 847   882 
Total liabilities 940,482   958,749 
Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,476,503 and 38,307,521 shares issued; 32,881,262 and 32,776,148 shares outstanding 38   38 
Additional paid-in capital 833,099   818,201 
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,595,241 and 5,531,373 shares of common stock (480,859)  (474,854)
Retained earnings 880,252   791,156 
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,232,530   1,134,541 
Noncontrolling interests 42,373   45,424 
Total equity 1,274,903   1,179,965 
Total liabilities and equity$2,215,385  $2,138,714 
        


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
 
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:       
Net income$29,052  $32,573  $90,873  $47,167 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 6,701   6,358   13,488   12,496 
Non-cash compensation 7,905   8,298   14,749   16,184 
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,750   8,534   17,395   17,100 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment (11)  (23)  (45)  (19)
Gain on equity method investment       (48,093)   
Gain on termination of joint venture (3,568)     (3,568)   
Deferred income taxes 6,414   3,983   16,395   6,577 
Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,641)  (1,515)  (3,435)  (2,425)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 194   247   442   495 
Return on equity method investments 1,059   548   3,379   718 
Impairment 883      883    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Patient accounts receivable 24,118   2,449   554   (44,357)
Other current assets 96   4,823   3,576   3,127 
Operating lease right of use assets (1,178)  (1,027)  (2,364)  (2,069)
Other assets (40)  215   48   370 
Accounts payable 1,108   (10,345)  (9,805)  (1,693)
Accrued expenses (5,008)  4,066   (15,666)  7,095 
Other long-term obligations    18   (34)  (573)
Operating lease liabilities (7,623)  (6,897)  (15,248)  (14,429)
Net cash provided by operating activities 67,211   52,305   63,524   45,764 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:       
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets       27   21 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 4      19    
Purchases of property and equipment (700)  (1,385)  (1,915)  (4,055)
Investments in technology assets (225)  (186)  (426)  (409)
Investment in equity method investee          (196)
Net cash used in investing activities (921)  (1,571)  (2,295)  (4,639)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 56      149    
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (3,141)  (3,578)  (6,005)  (4,195)
Noncontrolling interest contributions    147      1,911 
Noncontrolling interest distributions (475)  (1,208)  (1,260)  (1,964)
Principal payments of long-term obligations (9,808)  (9,441)  (19,552)  (18,382)
Debt issuance costs (499)     (499)   
Net cash used in financing activities (13,867)  (14,080)  (27,167)  (22,630)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 52,423   36,654   34,062   18,495 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 284,881   120,704   303,242   138,863 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$337,304  $157,358  $337,304  $157,358 
        
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:       
Cash paid for interest$6,182  $7,319  $12,359  $15,507 
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received$24,423  $17,565  $25,330  $18,393 
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities$8,801  $7,924  $17,612  $16,498 
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities$4,181  $4,875  $8,302  $7,111 
        
        
        
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:       
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$13,375  $3,774  $20,381  $10,947 
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities$3,081  $5,691  $6,239  $10,017 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities$  $  $75  $168 
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities$273  $623  $688  $1,119 
Days revenue outstanding (1) 40.9   52.1   40.9   52.1 
                

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
 
 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$28,084 $32,301 $89,096  $46,701
Add:       
Income tax expense 19,274  16,657  48,658   29,290
Interest expense, net 3,399  6,278  6,948   12,670
Depreciation and amortization 6,701  6,358  13,488   12,496
Certain items(1) 23,338  11,566  (8,565)  31,862
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5)$80,796 $73,160 $149,625  $133,019
             

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month 
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.$28,084 $32,301 $89,096 $46,701
Add:       
Certain items(1) 23,285  11,240  3,855  30,788
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5)$51,369 $43,541 $92,951 $77,489
            

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

 For the Three-Month
Periods Ended June 30,		 For the Six-Month
Periods Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share$0.84 $0.98 $2.68 $1.42
Add:       
Certain items(1) 0.70  0.34  0.12  0.93
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5)$1.54 $1.32 $2.80 $2.35
            

(1)   The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Certain Items (in thousands):

 For the Three-Month
Period Ended June 30, 2025		 For the Six-Month
Period Ended June 30, 2025
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Merger-related expenses$26,277  $43,046 
Impairment 883   883 
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (includes $48,093 gain on equity method investment during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025) (3,822)  (52,494)
Total$23,338  $(8,565)
Net of tax$23,285  $3,855 
Diluted EPS$0.70  $0.12 
        


 For the Three-Month
Period Ended June 30, 2024		 For the Six-Month
Period Ended June 30, 2024
 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:   
Merger-related expenses 11,901   32,568 
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):   
Other (income) expense, net (335)  (706)
Total$11,566  $31,862 
Net of tax$11,240  $30,788 
Diluted EPS$0.34  $0.93 
        

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.