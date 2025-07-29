JetBack Launches to Help Travelers Automatically Get Airline Credits When Flight Prices Drop

Seattle, WA , July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetBack, a new travel savings app for iOS and Android, has officially launched with a mission to make airfare price-drop refunds automatic. The app monitors your flights and files credit claims for you when prices decrease – no forms, no fine print, no hassle.





JetBack App - Get Airline Refunds Automatically When Prices Drop





Most major U.S. airlines offer credits when prices fall after purchase. But travelers rarely claim them because the process is opaque and time-consuming. JetBack changes that.

"Our users just forward their flight confirmation emails, and we take care of the rest," said Bryan Dubno, founder of JetBack. "If the airline owes you money, we'll make sure you get it."

How It Works:

- Users forward flight confirmation emails to JetBack.

- JetBack tracks the price of each eligible booking in real time.

- When a price drop qualifies for a credit, JetBack files the claim on the user's behalf.

- Users receive the airline credit directly without lifting a finger.

Many travelers don't realize that even non-refundable tickets can qualify for a credit when prices fall. JetBack tracks these opportunities automatically with no need to sync your email or enter details manually.

With airlines increasingly using AI and real-time pricing algorithms, fare volatility is higher than ever. JetBack gives travelers a way to protect their wallet after booking. Early savers are already seeing credits of $220 per flight on average.

JetBack guarantees that members always come out ahead: users only pay if JetBack saves them more than the cost of the membership.

JetBack is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Website: https://getjetback.com

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/jetback-flight-price-tracker/id6744909694

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.getjetback.android

Media Contact: press@getjetback.com





JetBack for iOS and Android - Save Money on Flights After Booking

About JetBack



Turn Airline Price Drops into Instant Credits. Automatically. JetBack monitors your flights after booking and instantly secures airline refunds or credits every time fares drop. Zero effort. Real savings.

Press inquiries

JetBack

https://getjetback.com

JetBack App

press@getjetback.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.youtube.com/embed/UrYJXw39K40