Shareholders who lost money on Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately as Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 22nd

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) (“Replimune” or the “Company”)

Class Action Details:

Case Filed: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) alleging possible securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by the company and certain officers/directors.

: United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts Class Period : November 22, 2024 – July 21, 2025

: November 22, 2024 – July 21, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who bought Replimune shares during the relevant period have until September 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint them as Lead Plaintiff.

Investors who bought Replimune shares during the relevant period have until to ask the Court to appoint them as Lead Plaintiff. Trigger Event: On July 22, 2025 , the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) rejecting Replimune’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma. The FDA found that the IGNYTE trial did not provide adequate or well-controlled clinical evidence of effectiveness. The trial’s results were deemed uninterpretable due to patient heterogeneity , and the confirmatory study design needs revisions. No safety concerns were raised.

On , the rejecting Replimune’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma. Market Reaction: Following this news, Replimune’s stock plummeted by 77.24%, dropping $9.52 to close at $2.81 per share on the same day.





