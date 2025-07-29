Flex Mobile Launches First-Ever Premium Membership Model in Prepaid Wireless

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Mobile has officially launched its premium membership experience for prepaid wireless customers, introducing a first-of-its-kind customer rewards program that transforms a basic phone plan into a monthly membership packed with exclusive perks. With this debut, Flex Mobile aims to redefine what a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) can offer by combining affordable service with a comprehensive lifestyle rewards platform and personalized support.

Flex Mobile is the first wireless brand to offer a membership model that extends beyond connectivity – turning a basic service into an experience that delivers ongoing value every month. In addition to unlimited talk, text, and data, members receive access to travel discounts, entertainment deals, dining and retail savings, exclusive giveaways, and concierge-level support, bundled into their wireless plan.

A Phone Plan that Comes with Perks

The Flex Mobile membership is built around the idea that mobile services should offer more than basic connectivity. Each plan includes a curated set of lifestyle benefits, which includes:

Travel Deals: Discounts on hotels, flights, resorts, and rental cars.

Discounts on hotels, flights, resorts, and rental cars. Event Access: Member savings on tickets to concerts, sports games, and entertainment.

Member savings on tickets to concerts, sports games, and entertainment. Local and National Savings: Incentives for shopping, dining, and local services.

Incentives for shopping, dining, and local services. Giveaways: Weekly, monthly, and grand-prize drawings for active members.

Weekly, monthly, and grand-prize drawings for active members. High-Touch Support: Concierge-style customer care designed to resolve issues quickly and personally.

The membership experience is fully digital, allowing users to access their perks through a streamlined platform while managing their phone plan with no annual contracts or extra fees.

Bringing Added Value to Prepaid Wireless Membership

MVNOs have traditionally competed on price, offering stripped-down alternatives to postpaid carriers. Flex Mobile retains that cost-conscious appeal while introducing a broader model that integrates lifestyle rewards and member support into the core of its offerings.

The brand’s lifestyle-driven approach reflects an interest in services that combine everyday utility with added convenience and benefits. By aligning wireless service with features commonly found in lifestyle memberships, the company presents an alternative format within the MVNO space that is designed to meet both practical and experiential expectations without departing from the core tenets of prepaid simplicity.

Leadership Expansion to Guide Growth

Coinciding with this launch, Flex Mobile has announced a key leadership addition: Micheal Ibarra, former Senior Director of Supply Chain at Mint Mobile, has joined the company to help scale operations and support its innovative member-focused approach.

Ibarra brings nearly a decade of experience in the wireless industry, having served as one of the earliest hires at Mint Mobile, where he played a critical role in the company’s operations and expansion. His experience in helping grow one of the most recognizable MVNOs in the country brings key insights and credibility to Flex Mobile’s strategic roadmap.

“Flex Mobile is reimagining what prepaid wireless can be by building a membership that goes beyond connectivity,” Ibarra said. “Taking something as necessary as phone service and turning it into something more, a membership experience that gives today's customers the rewards, flexibility, and respect they deserve. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it can be when a brand listens to its community, and I’m excited to bring that energy and vision to the next chapter of Flex Mobile.”

At Flex Mobile, Ibarra will focus on refining customer experience infrastructure and building the foundation for future expansions. His leadership will also be key in identifying and integrating strategic partnerships that support the brand’s unique rewards ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Flex Mobile’s launch is a part of its ongoing mission to build a modern wireless brand designed around people, not products. In the months ahead, the company plans to expand its rewards platform, partner network, and support services to create a dynamic membership ecosystem that adapts to the evolving needs of its users.

Upcoming developments include expanded customer care capabilities and the introduction of Travel Passes. These are flexible 1-, 3-, and 7-day add-ons that allow members to access international service while abroad. As Flex Mobile scales nationally, this member-centric approach will remain central to its strategy, guiding both its market expansion and the continued evolution of its offerings.

Availability

Flex Mobile offers reliable nationwide coverage on one of America’s leading 5G networks, with three membership tiers: Standard, Unlimited, and Unlimited+. Users can transfer their current number during activation, with onboarding support available to ensure a smooth transition. The Flex Mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and eSIM activation support allows for instant use and multiple profiles on a single device.



To learn more about Flex Mobile and its services, please visit https://www.getflexmobile.com/.





Media Contact

Company Name: Flex Mobile

Contact Person: Colin Barnard

Contact Number: (303) 356-7129

Email: cbarnard@getflexmobile.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.getflexmobile.com/

Socials: @getflexmobile

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.