PROFICIENT AUTO INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. on Behalf of Proficient Auto Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (“Proficient Auto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PAL) on behalf of Proficient Auto stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Proficient Auto has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2025, Proficient Auto announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing that the Company had suffered a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in total operating revenue to $95.2 million and total operating loss of $2.4 million during the quarter.

On this news, Proficient Auto's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 4.93%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 8, 2025.

