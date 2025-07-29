BELLRING BRANDS (BRBR) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation on Behalf of BellRing Brands Inc. Investors

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BellRing Brands (BRBR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BellRing Brands Inc. (“BellRing Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR) on behalf of BellRing Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BellRing Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 6, 2025, BellRing Brands during its second quarter of 2025 earnings call revealed that certain customers were now choosing to "optimize" their inventories by lowering "their weeks of supply on hand," which would slow sales growth in the third quarter to "low-single-digits."

On this news, the price of BellRing Brands fell by nearly 19%.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

