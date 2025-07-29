Troller Cat Presale Enters Final Stages with Over $425K Raised and More Than 1,600 Holders





NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meme-powered crypto project Troller Cat ($TCAT) has entered the 15th and final stages of its presale, raising more than $425,000 and attracting over 1,600 token holders to date. With a listing price set at $0.0005309, Stage 15 tokens are currently available at $0.0001063, offering a potential value gap that has contributed to renewed market interest.

This presale milestone follows a consistent rise in participation, reflecting increased demand for utility-driven meme tokens. The project has also published its roadmap, which includes plans for Tier-1 exchange listings, the launch of a staking dApp, and NFT integrations following the presale's conclusion.







Utility-Driven Features and Community Momentum



Troller Cat operates on a deflationary token model with periodic token burns and staking incentives aimed at supporting long-term ecosystem growth. The project has completed a smart contract audit and KYC verification to enhance investor confidence, and reports indicate positive community engagement across platforms like Telegram and Discord.

According to on-chain data, token distribution so far has remained decentralized, with no single entity holding a disproportionate share—an encouraging signal for potential investors watching for whale activity.







Strategic Focus for Post-Presale Launch



The Troller Cat team states that the project’s next phase includes unlocking DeFi utility features such as community staking, liquidity pool farming, and NFT reward systems. These developments aim to build on the momentum of the presale and foster a broader utility ecosystem.

With only a few stages left, investors are showing increased urgency to participate before the token transitions to its public exchange listing.







About Troller Cat ($TCAT)



Troller Cat is a meme-themed cryptocurrency project that combines community engagement with decentralized finance (DeFi) features, including staking and deflationary mechanics. The project has undergone a full smart contract audit and KYC compliance process to ensure transparency and security.

