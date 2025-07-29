MarketWise to Participate in the UBS 2025 Fintech One-on-One Conference on September 10, 2025

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Erik Mickels, will host one-on-one meetings at the UBS 2025 Fintech One-on-One Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in New York City, New York.

About the UBS 2025 Fintech One-on-One Conference

The UBS 2025 Fintech One-on-One Conference is scheduled to take place September 10, 2025. This event will feature unparalleled access to management teams to discuss the latest in technology and data within the financial sector.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

