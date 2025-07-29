GENEDX (WGS) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating GeneDx Holdings Corp. on Behalf of GeneDx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Attorneys Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lockheed Martin (LMT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (“GeneDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WGS) on behalf of GeneDx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GeneDx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research ("Grizzly") published a report entitled "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud". The Grizzly report asserted, among other things, that GeneDx's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics deliberately aimed at exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to artificially inflate revenue"; that "[t]estimonies from former employees and ongoing litigation suggest that GeneDx has inflated its revenue through an illegal practice known as ‘code stacking'", which "enables the company to bill insurance providers for services that do not meet the required criteria"; and that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have consistently sold their shares immediately upon vesting, without ever engaging in open market purchases", a "pattern suggest[ing] that insiders may be aware of an imminent risk that will significantly impact the company."

On this news, GeneDx's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 6.72%, to close at $67.18 per share on February 5, 2025.

