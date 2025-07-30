Investor Confidence Shaken as Senegal Detains Oil Executive and Philanthropist Khadim Ba Amid Global Outcry

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UN Peace Ambassador Dr. Michael K. Obeng, the founder of Restore Worldwide, has issued an urgent appeal to global institutions, warning that Senegal’s credibility as a democratic state is at risk over the unlawful detention of philanthropist and corporate leader Khadim Ba.

Ba, a Non-Executive Director and Board Member of DerMond Oil & Gas, and the man behind a $5 million medical aid initiative in Senegal, has been held in Dakar’s Central Prison since October 4, 2024, despite no credible evidence supporting the charges against him.

“The international community cannot sit by while a man who gave so much is used as a political scapegoat,” said Dr. Obeng. “This is now a global issue, not just a local injustice.”

The case against Ba lacks credible evidence.

In February 2025, court-appointed expert Gory Ndiaye issued a report that dismantled the state’s case:



No customs violations – SAR refinery and Total Energies declared all imports and paid duties.

– SAR refinery and Total Energies declared all imports and paid duties. No financial wrongdoing – All transactions complied with BCEAO regulations.

– All transactions complied with BCEAO regulations. No evidence of smuggling or fraud – Customs Reports 180/181 show no indication of wrongdoing.

Despite this, Ba is detained under Article 344 of Senegal’s Customs Code — a law designed for caught smugglers, not corporate executives.

Mounting International Pressure

The U.S. State Department cited “arbitrary detentions” in its 2023 Human Rights Report.

cited “arbitrary detentions” in its 2023 Human Rights Report. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is reviewing Ba’s case.

is reviewing Ba’s case. The ECOWAS Court ruled against Senegal in similar due process violations, including Sonko v. Senegal.

Observers say Ba’s detention is economically and politically motivated:



He acquired a 34% stake in SAR oil refinery in 2019 through Locafrique Group.

in 2019 through Locafrique Group. His shares were allegedly diluted to 0.5% without compensation after disputes with the government.

after disputes with the government. His arrest came weeks after filing legal action against Senegal at the International Arbitration Court in Paris.

“This reeks of retaliation,” said Fatou Kiné Ba, attorney and sister to the detainee.

Adding to the pressure, former customs officer Alioune Badara Ndao said on national TV that customs fabricated charges to protect its image. “If there’s an offence, it lies with SAR — not Khadim Ba,” he said.

Economic and Investor Impact

“Senegal’s handling of this case sends a dangerous signal to international investors,” said Jean-Luc Mbaye, West African economic analyst. “When courts disregard evidence and detain business leaders arbitrarily, confidence in the market erodes fast. It threatens not just individual reputations but the entire business climate in the region.”

Procedural Violations Include:

An 8-month delay before Ba’s first hearing

Denial of access to legal counsel

Continued detention despite exculpatory evidence

“This isn’t just a legal error — it’s a stain on Senegal’s democratic reputation,” said Dr. Obeng. “International investors, human rights bodies, and diplomatic partners are watching.”

