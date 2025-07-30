ExGen Options Macrex Property in Alberni Mining District BC

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has signed an option agreement with a private individual whereby ExGen may earn a 100% interest in the Macrex property (the “Option Agreement”), located approximately 20 kilometres from the city of Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada. The Macrex property covers approximately 5,115 acres (2,070 hectares).

The Macrex property is located in the Alberni Mining District of British Columbia approximately 20 kilometers from the city of Port Alberni. The claims are accessible via a series of logging roads reaching a significant portion of the property resulting in easy access for exploration and potential future development. The Macrex property was subject to considerable exploration going back to the 1980’s and a number of copper, gold and silver showings are recorded throughout the property. The property surrounds the Mactush property which was optioned in 2024 for approximately $625,000. The Company has reviewed reports and assessment filings on Mineral Titles and has determined this property will complement its property portfolio.

In order to earn a 100% interest in the Macrex property, ExGen must complete $1,500,000 of exploration work and pay $700,000 to the Optionor over five years. A further bonus payment of $3,000,000 is due within 30 days of publishing an NI 43-101 compliant resource on the property.

Date Cash Work Signing 150,000 1st Year Anniversary 75,000 100,000 2nd Year Anniversary 75,000 200,000 3rd Year Anniversary 75,000 300,000 4th Year Anniversary 75,000 400,000 5th Year Anniversary 250,000 500,000 700,000 1,500,000

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

