PLTFRM Launches AI Virtual Human Livestreaming, Increasing Sales of BROTHER Printers by 30%

AI Virtual Human Livestreaming: A New Era in E-Commerce

AI virtual human livestreaming is rapidly reshaping China’s e-commerce landscape. These AI-generated hosts deliver interactive livestreams that closely replicate human behaviour. Even JD.com founder Richard Liu has launched an AI avatar to host his own sales livestreams, signalling growing acceptance and excitement within the industry.

Unlike traditional livestreaming, which typically requires a team of 3–4 people—including a host, technical operator, and support staff—AI livestreams operate 24/7 with minimal manpower. A single digital human can handle hosting, answering audience questions, and switching products in real time, significantly reducing operational costs.

Today’s AI hosts are nearly indistinguishable from real people, with expressive facial gestures, lifelike voices, and fluid audience interaction. Their realism and efficiency have made them credible and cost-effective substitutes, driving measurable sales growth for brands.

BROTHER PRINTER: A Century-Old Brand Embraces AI

Known for its durable and high-performance devices, BROTHER initially deployed AI livestreaming as a brand visibility tool during off-peak hours.

“We didn’t expect major sales results at first,” said Ms. Gu, Head of Branding at BROTHER China. “Our goal was to maintain a consistent brand presence and convey our values of professionalism and reliability outside of prime-time slots.”

However, within just two hours of its first AI livestream powered by PLTFRM AI, the campaign generated over ¥18,000 (US$2,500+) in direct sales—far surpassing expectations.

Sales Up 30%, Costs Down 80%

Today, BROTHER runs AI-powered livestreams across four online flagship stores on JD.com and Tmall, operating continuously 24/7. Compared with the same period last year, the brand has seen a 30% increase in sales and an 80% reduction in livestreaming costs.

“Every morning, we check the data to see how much our AI host sold while we were asleep,” Ms. Gu shared. “It’s now part of our daily routine.”

One particularly surprising insight: 30% of total sales occurred during late-night hours—a time previously neglected by traditional human-hosted streams. Many of these transactions came from first-time customers, drawn by the AI host’s clear and professional explanations of technical product benefits—at any time of day.

BROTHER’s AI avatar emphasised key selling points like its separate drum-and-toner design and renowned long-term durability—hallmarks of the brand’s century-long legacy of engineering excellence.

Behind the Tech: PLTFRM AI

This success story was made possible by PLTFRM, a Shanghai-based brand management agency with 15 years of experience in digital marketing and over a decade in e-commerce livestreaming. Since 2023, PLTFRM has partnered with Baidu Cloud to incorporate cutting-edge AI tools into its livestreaming services.

The agency’s AI Virtual Human Livestreaming Service (PLTFRM AI) provides end-to-end support—from avatar creation and product upload to scripting, audience engagement, and multi-platform integration. BROTHER’s project went live within just two weeks of initial planning.

Strategy First: Matching People, Product, and Place

According to PLTFRM co-founder Qian Dejun, AI livestreaming is most effective when it follows traditional retail principles: matching the right host, product, and place. While AI lowers entry barriers, achieving real impact requires professional execution—custom avatars, optimised sales scripts, realistic virtual studios, and carefully scheduled streaming slots.

Mr. Qian, who has hosted over 300 livestreams and now has an AI avatar of himself, stresses that the same strategic logic applies to both AI and human hosting. PLTFRM offers fully-managed and hybrid livestream models, enabling brands to grow without the burden of technical complexities.

A Full-Service, Hassle-Free Model

“We understand the pain points—low traffic, high operational costs, lack of talent, and poor ROI,” said CEO Qian Dejun. “That’s why PLTFRM AI is a worry-free, fully-managed solution. Brands can scale faster, lower costs, and increase exposure—without building an in-house team for livestream.”

FAQ: PLTFRM AI Livestreaming

Q: Which platforms does PLTFRM AI support?

A: Currently live on JD.com, Tmall, Taobao and Pinduoduo. Integration is also available for Dianping,Meituan, WeChat mini-program，vip.com and others.

Q: What’s included in the full-service package?

A: Services include product listing, avatar customisation, scriptwriting, virtual studio setup, livestream operations, and ongoing optimisation.

Q: How soon can livestreaming begin?

A: Livestreams can go live within 30 days of onboarding.

Q: Can AI hosts be used alongside human hosts?

A: Yes. Many clients use human hosts during peak hours and AI hosts during off-peak times.

Q: Can PLTFRM clone an existing human host as an AI avatar?

A: Yes. Full AI cloning is available.

