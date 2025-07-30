Nexans announces the departure of its Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Company has initiated the search for a new Chief Financial Officer

Paris, July 30th, 2025 — The Group announces today that Jean‑Christophe Juillard will step down as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer in the coming months.

With his contribution, Nexans has significantly improved its profitability, strengthened its financial structure and accelerated the implementation of its sustainable value creation strategy. His leadership, expertise and commitment have been key to our collective success.

Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, said: "I would like to warmly thank Jean Christophe for his remarkable commitment and his essential contribution to the transformation of Nexans alongside us. We wish him every success in his future professional endeavours”.

Nexans has already initiated an in-depth search for a high-profile successor for the position of Chief Financial Officer, in order to ensure the continuation of our positive momentum and a smooth and efficient transition. The Group remains fully committed to maintaining exemplary financial governance, aligned with its strategic ambitions and sustainable growth objectives.

Further updates on this process will be communicated in due course.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

