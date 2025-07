On August 19th, 2025, at 9:00 AM (local time), Novaturas Group CEO Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and Interim CFO Ms. Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė will present the Group’s consolidated unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025 during a webinar for investors. We kindly invite you to register using the link below:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aPEo5tdqQTixAVj1_yXafg#/registration

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė

Interim Chief Financial Officer

+370 630 37367