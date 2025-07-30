Cornish Metals Hosts the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer at South Crofty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that on 29 July 2025, the Company hosted The RT Hon Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, at South Crofty.

This visit follows the UK Government’s £28.6 million investment in Q1-2025 via the National Wealth Fund to support the re-opening of South Crofty. The occasion marked the Chancellor’s first visit to Cornwall since taking office and comes as part of the Government’s broader commitment to unlocking regional growth, with South Crofty highlighted as a flagship example of how investment in critical industries can support job creation and economic renewal.

During the visit, the Chancellor toured the:

Water treatment plant, which included an overview of the treatment process;

Winder house, where she received a briefing on the recently ordered production and service winders;

Underground mine, including travelling via the New Cook’s Kitchen shaft cage.



Don Turvey, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: “We are honoured to have welcomed the Chancellor to South Crofty, where we showcased the significant progress we’re making as we move toward production. The UK Government’s £28.6 million investment via the National Wealth Fund is a powerful vote of confidence in our project and the future of Cornwall’s mining industry.

“Tin is a critical mineral for the clean energy transition, essential to electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable infrastructure. By reviving domestic production at South Crofty, we’re not only creating over 300 direct jobs but also supporting many more across local supply chains and regional businesses.

“Our focus remains on delivering long-term, sustainable value safely, responsibly, and with deep roots in the community. We’re proud to be playing a role in bringing responsible tin mining back to Cornwall and supporting economic renewal and industrial growth in the region.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

CEO and Director

