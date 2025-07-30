94 MW Vārme solar farm in Latvia reaches the commercial operation date

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Vārme solar farm, controlled by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

The project is located in the western part of Latvia, Kuldīga municipality. Covering 110 hectares, the solar farm is equipped with 156 thousand solar panels with a total installed capacity of 94 MW. The project will be able to cover the electricity demand of more than 40 thousand households.

The total investments in the solar farm, including acquisition and construction, will amount up to EUR 66 million.

With Vārme solar farm reaching COD, the Group’s installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.8 GW (from 1.7 GW).

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt