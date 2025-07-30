Casino Group: Release of the H1 2025 presentation

 | Source: Groupe Casino Groupe Casino


RELEASE OF THE HALF YEAR 2025
RESULTS PRESENTATION

The Group has released its half year 2025 results presentation on its website. It is available at this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-07-30-H1-2025-Results-Presentation.pdf



Analyst and investor contacts

Charlotte Izabel+33 (0)6 89 19 88 33cizabel@groupe-casino.fr
Investor Relations +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

Press contacts

Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group 
Stéphanie Abadie+33 (0)6 26 27 37 05sabadie@groupe-casino.fr
Press Office

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
    

 

Attachment


Attachments

2025 07 30 - PR - Release of the H1 2025 presentation

