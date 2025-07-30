SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the second quarter of 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 30 June 2025.
2025 Q2 KEY EVENTS
- A coupon payment of 1.7 mEUR was paid to the bondholders of 35 mEUR public bond issuance.
- Dividends totaling 1.67 mEUR in respect of the financial year 2024 have been fully paid, representing a dividend yield of 4%.
- Construction of a new retail park in Utena has started. The retail park will offer around 5,000 sqm of GLA, with the anchor tenant being the supermarket chain IKI. The total investment is projected to reach over 8 mEUR and the opening is planned in Q1 2026.
- An independent valuation of the Tewox portfolio was performed as of the end of April, resulting in an operating asset value increase of 4.6 mEUR, from 151 mEUR to 155.6 mEUR. The total value of assets under management reached 168.7 mEUR.
- A construction permit was obtained for a grocery store with 2,127 sqm of GLA in Klaipėda.
- Two general contracting agreements were signed for development projects in Vilnius and Klaipėda district.
