Home Renovation Expert Valerie Summers of A Dependable Construction & Remodeling Shares Advice on Budget Planning in HelloNation Magazine

WAXHAW, N.C., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners do before starting a major remodeling project? According to a feature in HelloNation , effective planning and strategic budgeting are essential to avoiding delays and surprise costs during a home renovation. Valerie Summers of A Dependable Construction & Remodeling, Inc. in Waxhaw, North Carolina, offers professional insight into how homeowners can better prepare for large-scale construction or remodeling work.

A successful remodel starts with a detailed, itemized budget that accounts not only for materials and labor, but also for less obvious expenses like building permits, increased utility usage, and temporary housing if the home becomes unlivable during construction. Summers emphasizes the importance of including a contingency of at least 10 percent to absorb the impact of common complications such as water damage, outdated electrical systems, or hidden structural flaws. These unexpected issues are especially prevalent in older homes and can significantly derail both timelines and financial projections if not anticipated.

Beyond the budget, homeowners are advised to define the full scope of work and develop a project timeline to minimize daily disruptions. Verifying that all professionals involved are licensed, insured, and knowledgeable of local building codes further protects against delays and compliance issues. Summers explains that bringing in a contractor early in the process can help homeowners identify hidden risks and create a more efficient, proactive plan. The advice shared in HelloNation highlights how thorough preparation helps avoid stalled progress and elevated costs throughout the remodeling journey.

The full article, What to Do Before Starting a Big Remodel , outlines key steps homeowners can take to ensure a smooth and cost-effective renovation process, with guidance from Valerie Summers of A Dependable Construction & Remodeling, Inc.

