Alex MacWilliam of Alex MacWilliam Real Estate in Vero Beach Shares Hurricane Preparedness Strategies to Protect Property Investment in HelloNation

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners in Indian River County protect their property investment during hurricane season? In an article featured in HelloNation , Alex MacWilliam of Alex MacWilliam Real Estate in Vero Beach emphasizes that hurricane preparedness is more than a safety precaution—it’s a proactive strategy to safeguard long-term property value and ensure a smooth transaction process when selling a home.

The article outlines several key areas where early attention can prevent costly damage and avoid complications during real estate transactions. Roof maintenance is one of the most critical factors. MacWilliam recommends regular inspections for aging shingles and compromised flashing, noting that visible neglect can raise red flags for prospective buyers and delay closings. Similarly, impact windows and shutters must be functional, as deferred repairs in this area often lead to renegotiations or inspection issues during the sale process.

Landscaping is also highlighted as both a safety measure and a reflection of overall property upkeep. Pruning trees and securing outdoor items reduce the risk of storm-related damage and improve the home’s exterior presentation. A tidy, hurricane-ready yard not only protects the structure but also enhances buyer perception during showings.

Insurance review is another step that MacWilliam advises homeowners not to overlook. Understanding flood coverage and policy limitations, including waiting periods, ensures that a property remains protected and insurable, factors that can significantly influence buyer confidence and closing timelines.

The article, How to Protect Your Investment: A Guide to Hurricane Preparedness in Indian River County , provides actionable advice for homeowners who want to maintain their property’s value and market readiness through responsible storm preparation.

